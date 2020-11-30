Spotify joins the ‘stories’ fashion, but with some limitations

Many users wonder what the point is those stories that have become so fashionable if in the end they are content like any other but they disappear after 24 hours. Are they messages, images, videos or memes that deserve not to leave a trace in the timeline of our life? Well, be that as it may, Spotify also thinks they have a place on its music platform and we already have them among us in the form of a small test.

Just a few days after the launch of those Twitter fleets, which have arrived with some technical problems but each day that passes they are recomposed a little more with the aim of reaching normality as quickly as possible. So, and taking into account that social part that Spotify has, It is already possible for some users to see the stories that the artists are publishing through the streaming platform.

Spotify prepares them for everyone?

As seen on social networks, thanks to some users who already have them in their Spotify accounts, the Swedes are already testing this function through an app logo that leads us to a series of stories that, for the moment, seem to be available only to artists, who would use them as a vehicle to reach their followers. As if it were a kind of open channel where fans can see first-hand what their favorite band is listening to, what they recommend, etc.

Spotify has stories now …. SPOTIF YThis has got to stop pic.twitter.com/xsurbrJblx

– TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 27, 2020

As this feature appears to be in a beta testing phase, it is quite possible that Spotify is looking for a meaning to an option that could have a good tour if it opens it to all users, in such a way that it is not only possible to know what our favorite artist says, but also those people we trust in their musical tastes. And it is that these stories, as a tool to learn about new songs, groups and singers can have so much more power than the recommendations of a platform that many times makes us loop around the same tastes.

For now these stories seem to be limited to a strictly artistic field, intended for groups and other content creators to have a channel to communicate with their fans. We will see if in the future the Swedes decide to turn on the tap and allow communication between their millions of users to be more organic and natural.