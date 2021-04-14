Spotify launches Car Thing, the music player designed for your old car

- Advertisement -

Although most of the cars sold in our country have connected multimedia systems, in which we can link the smartphone to have all the services available through its screens, there is still a considerable fleet of vehicles that are maintained with their old cassette players, Audio CD, radio and little else. That is, they are very far from these times in which everything is intelligent and wireless.

Spotify Car Thing. Spotify

And Spotify, which does not know how to grow and offer its users specific solutions to continue listening to music, you thought it a good idea to develop your own hardware for the first time And, also, focus it on all those cars, vans, trucks or whatever it is that are outdated and need a little technological boost.

Spotify Car Thing for your car

This device is nothing but a music player that gives us access to the entire library of albums, artists, songs, podcasts and other content that we have access to with our Spotify account. Through a touch screen, it will be possible to navigate through its menus and different sections to listen to what we want.

Spotify Car Thing. Spotify

In addition to that touch panel that we can control by making simple touches, we will have a wheel that will serve to go through in a more precise way for each element that is part of the interface of the music platform: contents, volume, etc. Something very American, which is that of having a very simple physical control to quickly and conveniently perform tasks that otherwise we would have to search by navigating the menus on the screen.

Precisely This Spotify Car Thing will be available in the US only and on a very, very limited basis, and it connects to our smartphone from which it takes all the account information as well as the ability to connect to the internet to play content. If the above were not enough, this Swedish hardware also has the possibility of being controlled with the voice, through a kind of assistant that is activated with the “Hey Spotify” command.

If you remember, a few days ago we told you about the arrival of this so-called virtual assistant, in a movement that did not seem to make much sense within the smartphone app. Now, with the announcement of the launch of this Car Thing, it is clear why the Swedes had thought that developing their own “OK Google” was necessary. Now we just have to wait to see if they will make the leap to develop and sell some other type of hardware. Or if it will reach more countries …

