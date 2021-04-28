Spotify Launches Paid Podcasts To Make Money With Subscribers

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Spotify has announced the possibility of publish paid podcasts, which will allow content creators to offer them in subscription to their followers. Already in February, this possibility was announced, within the framework of the Stream On event, being available from today for content creators in the United States. According to the company, it will expand to the rest of the world over the next few months in its bid to dominate the podcast market in the world.

Anchor is a software platform for the creation and distribution of podcasts acquired in 2019 by Spotify

Podcast creators will be able to choose from three types of subscription tiers, with the following monthly prices: $ 2.99; $ 4.99 and $ 7.99. The announcement made by Spotify comes just a week after Apple also announced its subscription podcast option, but there are some substantial differences, such as the percentage that each of these platforms keep from subscriptions.

In the case of Apple, during the first year it obtains 30% of subscriptions, becoming 15% later. For its part, Spotify allows podcasters to keep 100% of the subscription amount for the first two years, and after those two years Spotify only 5% stays.

Spotify acquired the Anchor platform in 2019, which has specific software for podcast production and distribution. It will be through this platform where podcasters will have the option to create their content (although, obviously, they can be recorded externally, with other software), managing their publication from Anchor and being able to select if all the episodes will be paid or if only some of them they will be available only to subscribers.

From the podcast viewing option available on Spotify, both podcasts and episodes within them that are paid will be conveniently marked, only accessible to subscribers, so that Spotify users can discover them and know if they are free content or paid.

From Anchor podcasts can be published both on Spotify and on other podcasting platforms. It is also from this same platform that podcasters can manage the payment mode for their subscribers thanks to Spotify Open Access Platform, which allows you to centralize subscriptions that come from pdcasting platforms other than Spotify.

This novelty comes just two days after Spotify and Facebook sealed an agreement whereby Spotify content – music and podcasts – can now be listened to without leaving the social network.

.