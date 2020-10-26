Spotify has added support for logging in through Google, thus ending the only option (at the third-party level) of signing up through Facebook. The update is coming globally, although there are some aspects to take into account if we have already created an account previously.

The change applies, for now, to the Android version of Spotify, so we can now access the world’s most popular streaming music service from Google.



You can log in, but not link an existing account

From now on, when you open Spotify you will see the option to log in with Google. Previously, we could log in either with a service account or through our Facebook account. However, if we already had an account we will have some limitations.

If we already had an account, logging in with Google will create a new one. We cannot link existing data with Google

Spotify indicates that can’t link a current account with Google. That is, if you have your account with your lists, favorites and others and you want to log in through Google, you will not be able to link the data of that account (Spotify or Facebook) with the Google account.

If the Google email address is different from the account we created earlier, a new account will be created. This is a somewhat annoying limitation, since crossing the Spotify data with Google to access it more easily would have been appreciated.

