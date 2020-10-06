Spotify now allows you to search for music from the lyrics of the songs

When we browse music services that host millions of different songs and themes on a daily basis, it is essential to have a search engine that allows us to quickly find what we want. At the end of the day, and leaving aside those albums or artists that we like so much and that we always have located, There are many other occasions when a memory or an era assails us, and we do not put a name or an artist to a melody.

So Spotify, which already allows you to find music in many different ways (by genre, artist, name, album, etc.), has decided to introduce a new way to access the millions of topics you have on your platform and that a good part of them share the same differentiating element: the lyrics. If you only remember that of “the light of your cat eyes is green “, because now you will get a result in just a few seconds.

Search by song lyrics

This new search criteria seems to have been released and is coming to both iOS and Android apps, as reported by some lucky people who have been able to test it on their terminals and who have turned to social networks to alert the millions of users that Swedes have around the world. Just below you can see an example of how this new search works through the lyrics of songs, courtesy of one of the designers of the app itself.

The system is as simple as writing those words that we remember, and that are part of the lyrics of the song, in such a way that as Spotify finds matches, it will show them on the screen. This novelty has been able to be incorporated into the platform thanks to the fact that for a few months the service has already been able to offer the lyrics of the songs at the same time that we reproduce any song.

The first sightings of the arrival of the lyrics to the Spotify songs took place in February of this year, although it was not until April that it really landed for all users. It was thanks to that giant step that, it must be said, other services such as Apple’s and even YouTube had already anticipated. It is possible to search for any musical theme from a few words of its lyrics. Now, it is true that if you like classical music, or the orchestral scores of the films, you are going to have a bit more complicated to continue finding new songs that you listen to out there without a letter to hold on to.