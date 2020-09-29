Spotify now lets you know what your favorite singers and artists listen to

Spotify has had, since its inception, a clear social inclination since it offers us the possibility of have a profile on the platform where we can share our musical tastes with the world. Even the other way around, we can dive through the playlists that other users create and follow them because we have quite similar tastes.

Now comes a new twist, which will allow those same users dumped with the most social part of Spotify, enjoy Knowing that that rock star, or pop star, who amazes us so much has the same tastes as us as far as artists and bands are concerned. Can you imagine that the playlists Bruce Springsteen listens to are similar to the ones you have on your account?

Also influencers

This new tool that Spotify has launched is called Listen Alike and aims to any user of the platform has the opportunity to know what one of their favorite artists usually listens to, or that influencer that we follow and that counts his followers on social networks by the millions. It is not that it is something crucial for our existence, but as a resource to calm our curiosity it does not hurt us.

What music do your favorite artists listen to?

It is not so much that the Spotify profiles of all the artists have suddenly become public, but rather an initiative that will have to happen because the celebrity gives their consent to have a page in this Listen Alike. That is why at the moment, we can only know what artists like Conan O’Brien, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Phoebe Bridgers, etc.

East Listen Alike appears to users as one more section within the web, with the title very large so that we can see it and a “Establish connection” button, which will allow us to get to know what is the main activity that our favorite artist has on Spotify. If what you see is not enough for you, it will always be possible to go looking for others until you find one who has musical inclinations similar to yours.

This function, that already appears if you access the platform with the browser on both the computer and the mobile (Be careful, not in the applications), it is visible to both paid and free users, so it is not an extra for those who have a subscription and, for now, it is open to everyone.