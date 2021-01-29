Spotify patents a technology to detect your mood

- Advertisement -

Depending on your state of mind, context, situation in which you find yourself … it is very possible that you want to listen to a certain type of music or song in particular. In Spotify, as in many other music apps, there are countless themed playlists according to sensations: relaxing music, for a hard day, for when you want to party …

Spotify has also patented a technology that adapts the musical cadence to the rhythm of sports.

What happens is that it is the user who has to indicate what type of music he wants to hear, or indicate if you feel more animated or less animated today. However, what Spotify wants to do now is anticipate that and not even have to ask the user how they are or what their mood is.

The Swedish-born music streaming company, which recently surpassed 320 million users worldwide, has a patented technology that allows knowing the user’s emotional state. What this new technology does is analyze the user’s voice and take into account external factors such as gender, age or their accent when speaking, to determine in what mood they are.

Thus, Spotify with that information could put the most appropriate music according to their mood but also taking into account the themes, groups, lists … that the user usually listens or that he has previously said he likes. In short, you can offer content segmentation much more personalized when you put this technology into operation, and that without having to ask the user how they are doing, a question that they may not feel like answering if they are, for example, discouraged.

Spotify will also refine this recognition algorithm over time. This way you can further refine the recommendation of musical content taking into account what the user is listening to or what is jumping.

This is just one of the many patents that Spotify has closed over the past few months. In September, for example, it already registered a technology that allowed a musical track to be superimposed on the voice of any user. This same week has registered another that adapt the music to your rhythm when you are doing sports. Thus, if you run very fast, the selected song will have more rhythm, while if you go walking, other types of topics will be suggested.

