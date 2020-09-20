Spotify premieres group sessions to listen, and choose, music all together

It was one of those features that was being missed because because of the coronavirus pandemic and the months we’ve been confined, remote collaboration tools have proliferated everywhere: it was possible to share the same chapter within Netflix, or work on the same document in Word, And couldn’t we choose and listen to the same music as a friend?

In mid-May an outline of that idea appeared with the possibility of joining the sessions of another user, to listen to the same thing he was choosing from his Spotify library. Although now that function, finally, takes the form we have been waiting for so long: that of a place where all the participants of a musical session put on and take off what they are listening to No problem. Not just the party host.

Only paid users

Although on other occasions Spotify has brought some news to free accounts, the truth is that these group sessions are only available for different payment plans that the Swedes have. With this update it will be possible to join a session of a friend, or a family member, and listen to the same music together, even making it possible for any of the participants to stop, play or choose any other theme that will be joined. those that we already have running.

Of course, as this function is configured through the share menu on devices, the same in which we can send the music to a Google Home, or to a wireless headset, you will have to select a different font than the default group. That is, if the host is listening to the music through an amplifier, it will appear to us as the default device, so you will have to change it to play on your phone, tablet or whatever.

To enter a new session it is important that the user who starts the group shares their Spotify code, and the other users scan it through the function that you will see below your photos, as we told you in a previous article. The difference between that first performance in mid-May and this one is that now, all members who join that music party will have privileges to change what they hear, so to avoid chaos, nothing like a little order at the time of clicking new themes. Lest the celebration end like the Rosary of Dawn.