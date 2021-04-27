Spotify Premium: the dreaded price hike has reached Europe

After months of rumors about a possible Spotify price hike, it has finally happened. Users in the UK and Europe have received emails with the bad news and the new pricing model will take effect from June 2021 for current subscribers and the end of April for new users. Depending on your subscription plan, your monthly fee will go up between 1 and 3 euros. From June 2021 the prices of the premium platform will rise This is not a big surprise, since in recent months it has been seen that the company has conducted a survey of users about a possible price increase, but that will not help to soften the blow. Some users have already received an email informing them that I will have to pay 1 to 3 euros more per month for their Premium subscription. This can negatively affect the platform since for example if we think about the students, they will also have to pay 1 euro more per month and everyone will not like the idea of ​​continuing their subscription. When checking the many angry responses on Twitter to the emails that are being sent, it is clear that the prices go up on all plans as follows: Student – 4.99 euros -> 5.99 euros (+1 euro). Individual – 9.99 euros -> 10.99 euros (+1 euro) Not yet verified Duo – 12.99 euros -> 13.99 (+1 euro) Family – 14.99 euros -> 17.99 euros (+3 euro). The largest increase seems to be that of the family plan in some markets in the eurozone, which goes from 14.99 to 17.99 euros (+3 euros). Subscribers are naturally quite upset by the news, with many wondering if this will increase artists’ revenue. Rising subscription costs are also feared to send users back to the old days of rampant piracy. YouTube Music and Apple Music can expect an influx of new customers in the coming months if Twitter is any reference. According to Spotify, the price increase is to “continue offering you new content and features.” However, what is more, revealing is that the company is going to see a significant decrease in new subscribers. If the proceeds from the price update end up going to bizarre and nonsensical hardware products, like the Car Thing (real name), Spotify can expect an even bigger reaction.