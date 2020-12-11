Tech News

Spotify recognizes vulnerability in its platform

By Brian Adam
Spotify, the streaming service, announced that vulnerability on your platform compromised your users’ data. To alleviate this situation, the company chose to reset the credentials of its customers.

The company does not know the extent of this failure. However, it acknowledged that the vulnerability reached “sensitive data” of its customers, including “names, emails, passwords, gender and date of birth.”

The company emphasizes that the information was not disclosed publicly, but to its business partners. Therefore, it is possible that the data was used for commercial purposes without the authorization of the affected customers.

Spotify asks business partners to remove information from affected customers

The company has asked the business partners that if they “have accessed the information” violated, they delete it, in order to fully recover the security of its users.

Likewise, the platform has reported that they have no evidence that the payment details of users with a premium account have been compromised. That is why it urges its customers to reset their passwords, and in case of any suspicious eventuality, notify it immediately.

This is not the first cyber attack Spotify has received

A few weeks ago, a report published by vpnMentor revealed that more than 300,000 Spotify users were victims of “credential stuffing.” A practice used by hackers to obtain credentials that are often reused by online users. In that case, it initiated a continuous reset of the victims’ passwords.

Regarding the recent vulnerability, the streaming service did not elaborate. However, the recommendation here is that you change your credentials periodically and avoid reusing your passwords in other online services as much as possible.

Now, the question that remains is, what is Spotify doing to minimize these attacks? After all, it is the second failure record to be revealed to the public in less than two months.

