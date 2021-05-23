spotify rolls out offline features for apple watch

Spotify will offer Apple Watch subscribers the ability to download and store music, albums, playlists and podcasts offline. To be able to use this offline function, you must have a Spotify Premium subscription. And of course the right Apple Watch, a Series 3 or newer that runs at least on WatchOS 6.0. Spotify notes that WatchOS 7.1, or a newer version, is recommended.
Offline playlists, podcasts and music
Not so long ago, in November, it became possible to stream music directly via Spotify via the Apple Watch. Until then, the Apple Watch app from Spotify was actually little more than a remote control to operate Spotify on your iPhone. With the advent of offline downloads for playlists, albums and podcasts, the Apple Watch is increasingly becoming an ‘independent’ Spotify device. The new features for the Apple Watch will be rolled out worldwide in the coming weeks.
How does it work?
Spotify also explains step by step how the offline features work in the announcement of the new Apple Watch functions.
- -Go to the music or podcasts you want to download offline
- -Select the playlist, album or podcast, press the ellipsis (…) and choose ‘Download to Apple Watch’.
- – You can view the progress under ‘Downloads’ on the Apple Watch.
- -Once playlists, albums or podcasts have been downloaded, a small green arrow will appear next to their names.
Spotify also hinted last week, during Google I / O, that they are working on a similar new function for Google Wear smartwatches. It is not yet known when that update will be available.