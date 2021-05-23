spotify rolls out offline features for apple watch

Spotify will offer Apple Watch subscribers the ability to download and store music, albums, playlists and podcasts offline. To be able to use this offline function, you must have a Spotify Premium subscription. And of course the right Apple Watch, a Series 3 or newer that runs at least on WatchOS 6.0. Spotify notes that WatchOS 7.1, or a newer version, is recommended.

Offline playlists, podcasts and music

Not so long ago, in November, it became possible to stream music directly via Spotify via the Apple Watch. Until then, the Apple Watch app from Spotify was actually little more than a remote control to operate Spotify on your iPhone. With the advent of offline downloads for playlists, albums and podcasts, the Apple Watch is increasingly becoming an ‘independent’ Spotify device. The new features for the Apple Watch will be rolled out worldwide in the coming weeks.