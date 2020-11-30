Spotify tests the Stories function to share Christmas content

If you are a frequent user of social networks, the term Stories is something that you already use. A function that allows us to share content on our networks for a period of 24 hours. This feature was initially released by Snapchat, however other platforms have adopted it.

Recently, Twitter surprised with the incorporation of this tool within the network. Now, so does Spotify to share Christmas content, although in a trial period.

The streaming service started with the tests in some playlists, but discreetly. Based on this, the Engadget team contacted Spotify to find out if they would host this feature, however, the company did not give further details. A company spokesperson stated the following:

“At Spotify, we routinely run a series of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learning. We have no more news to share about future plans at this time. “

Storylines, the Beta of Stories that Spotify launched in 2019

Spotify already has a history with ephemeral content. In 2019, the streaming service launched a trial of a Stories version created for artists. Influencers had the opportunity to add the feature to the playlist, however it did not go beyond simple rehearsals.

It is clear that the company intends to include this modality in its streaming platform. The question here is, does it apply only to artists? Probably yes. After all, it is not a social network with such a wide interaction, it is a service created so that we can enjoy the content of our favorite artists.

How do I see these stories? To do this, you must touch on the icon located in the upper left of a certain playlist. The behavior is similar to what we observe in an Instagram Story, for example. You can stop the video by pressing the screen. On the contrary, if you want to switch to another playback, you just swipe. As you can read, it is the same function only as on another platform.

Twitter user @TmarTn wrote: “Spotify has stories now … SPOTIFY This has to end.”

Spotify has stories now…. SPOTIFY This has got to stop pic.twitter.com/xsurbrJblx – TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 27, 2020

Artists like Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix are seen in the Tweet, sharing anecdotes about the holiday season. Stories that are part of the “Christmas Hits” playlist.

So the streaming platform brought in renowned artists to test the Stories feature. Will Spotify end up adopting this feature?

