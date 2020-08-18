Spotify, the CEO: “You can’t make records every three or four years”, artists in revolt

Storm on the CEO of SpotifyDaniel Ek, who was interviewed by Music Ally, spoke about the situation on the music market, attracting quite a few criticisms from some artists. Specifically, the CEO of the streaming platform focused on the publication of the albums and time intervals.

Ek noted that “today there are millions and millions of artists on the market. What we tend to report is that people are unhappy, but very rarely do we see anyone talking about it. Ever since Spotify exists I don’t think I’ve ever seen an artist publicly say I’m satisfied with the revenue he gets from streaming. In private they have done it many times, but not in public“.

According to the CEO, unequivocal is the data that arrives at Spotify, which “they tell us that more and more artists are able to live on the earnings deriving from streaming“But the North European entrepreneur has a recipe:”in future scenarios, you can’t make a record every three or four years and think it’s enough. The artists who make it today understand that they must involve fans. It is about getting to work, creating storytelling around the album and having a dialogue with them“.

The statements were not welcomed by the artists and musicians: Mike Mills of REM sent him loudly to that country with a tweet in which it suggests that a billionaire like Daniel Ek does not have the knowledge to be able to put his mouth on such a vast and complex market, but similar statements have also come from other colleagues such as Mike Portnoy.

Spotify recently opened to videos but also launched ad hoc playlists for workouts.