Tech NewsApps

Spotify, the CEO: “You can’t make records every three or four years”, artists in revolt

By Brian Adam
0
0
Spotify, the CEO: 'You can't make records every three or four years', artists in revolt
Spotify, The Ceo: "you Can't Make Records Every Three Or

Must Read

Apps

Spotify, the CEO: “You can’t make records every three or four years”, artists in revolt

Brian Adam - 0
Storm on the CEO of SpotifyDaniel Ek, who was interviewed by Music Ally, spoke about the situation on the music market, attracting quite a...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Windows 10, new Start menu: here’s how to activate it immediately

Brian Adam - 0
Following the first signs of a few weeks ago, we return to the topic of new Windows 10 Start menu, expected by many users....
Read more
Space tech

Space tourist travel: will be available soon (for those who can afford it)

Brian Adam - 0
On 31 October 2014 the first flight test of a very particular aircraft was carried out: the spaceplane. The aircraft is designed for fly...
Read more
Tech News

Google in one fell swoop announced three new smartphones: Pixel 4a, 4a 5G and Pixel 5

Brian Adam - 0
After the latest price leaks and technical data sheet of Google Pixel 4a appeared yesterday, today 3 August 2020 Google has presented not only...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Spotify, the CEO: 'You can't make records every three or four years', artists in revolt

Storm on the CEO of SpotifyDaniel Ek, who was interviewed by Music Ally, spoke about the situation on the music market, attracting quite a few criticisms from some artists. Specifically, the CEO of the streaming platform focused on the publication of the albums and time intervals.

Ek noted that “today there are millions and millions of artists on the market. What we tend to report is that people are unhappy, but very rarely do we see anyone talking about it. Ever since Spotify exists I don’t think I’ve ever seen an artist publicly say I’m satisfied with the revenue he gets from streaming. In private they have done it many times, but not in public“.

According to the CEO, unequivocal is the data that arrives at Spotify, which “they tell us that more and more artists are able to live on the earnings deriving from streaming“But the North European entrepreneur has a recipe:”in future scenarios, you can’t make a record every three or four years and think it’s enough. The artists who make it today understand that they must involve fans. It is about getting to work, creating storytelling around the album and having a dialogue with them“.

The statements were not welcomed by the artists and musicians: Mike Mills of REM sent him loudly to that country with a tweet in which it suggests that a billionaire like Daniel Ek does not have the knowledge to be able to put his mouth on such a vast and complex market, but similar statements have also come from other colleagues such as Mike Portnoy.

Spotify recently opened to videos but also launched ad hoc playlists for workouts.

Related Articles

Editor's Pick

Windows 10, new Start menu: here’s how to activate it immediately

Brian Adam - 0
Following the first signs of a few weeks ago, we return to the topic of new Windows 10 Start menu, expected by many users....
Read more
Space tech

Space tourist travel: will be available soon (for those who can afford it)

Brian Adam - 0
On 31 October 2014 the first flight test of a very particular aircraft was carried out: the spaceplane. The aircraft is designed for fly...
Read more
Tech News

Google in one fell swoop announced three new smartphones: Pixel 4a, 4a 5G and Pixel 5

Brian Adam - 0
After the latest price leaks and technical data sheet of Google Pixel 4a appeared yesterday, today 3 August 2020 Google has presented not only...
Read more
Apple

Do you know how iOS 14 will protect the health of your ears when you use Airpods?

Brian Adam - 0
Surely it has ever happened to you that you are sitting quietly in the living room and your daughter arrives with the Airpods set...
Read more
Apps

YouTube Music comes in the form of an app to Android TV but yes, it is almost a clone of the original application

Brian Adam - 0
Having a smart TV, what we have all called Smart TV, allows us to access a world of possibilities thanks to apps. Tools that...
Read more
Android

The design of the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro is filtered completely

Brian Adam - 0
2020 is coming loaded with mobiles, and two of the most anticipated high-end are the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. Following the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©