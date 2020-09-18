Spotify wants all of its podcasts to be more viral, you know how?

The ultimate goal of any platform or service is that we spend more time using it and less time in others that compete for our free time, so any tool to achieve it is welcome. AND a powerful ally of these companies are social networks, which are capable of viralizing and turn any content into a mass phenomenon in just a few hours.

Aware that much of the success of their podcast section happens because users can easily share content, Spotify has focused on enhancing a leg that has been developing throughout the latest updates. Those radio programs, professional or amateur, that deal with many types of topics and that have come to the platform to stay.

Now, cWhen we want to share a podcast, whatever the platform (Spotify, Apple, Google, etc.), there is a problem and it is not possible to highlight anything they talk about because the nature of the format prevents us from extracting a comment and sharing it on Twitter or Facebook. As it is audio, we should download it, go to a sound editing program and the mess would be so great that it would not compensate us to publish a single tweet later.

The solution is the mentions

Podcasts on Spotify.

So Spotify has devised a way for those who listen to a podcast to share something on them on social media. and make it especially interesting. These are the mentions, excerpts of something that is discussed in the program and that can be a kind of hook to tempt potential users who will join you after reading our message on social networks.

At the moment it is a test function that will be tested with the podcast of Michelle Obama and that will allow everyone who listens to a content to use a series of quotes from the program that can be attached to their messages on social networks. A quotation mark with some opinion on a specific topic, or an impression of what is happening in the world, that encourages users to approach the program and listen to it.

These mentions, or summary excerpts from the program, they will appear when we listen to the podcast and at any time we can click on them to send them to the social network that we like the most. As if we do not want millions of users to read it and only send it by WhatsApp to a group we have of friends. The idea is that let’s not just share a shortcut to a podcast, but something more representative of what we can expect within it. Interesting, right?