Spotify, will even non-paying users be able to listen to offline music for free?

Spotify, which during the quarantine recorded a boom in subscriptions to the premium service together with Apple Music, could soon allow even non-paying users to listen to music offline for free for 30 minutes, probably to win more and more customers on both Android and iOS.

These rumors were reported via Twitter by leaker Jane Manchum Wong, who in the past has already previewed online features such as group sessions, launched in Italy in May. According to what published by Wong, Spotify will soon grant to all non-paying users 30 minutes a day of free offline music listening, a function currently available only to those who pay the subscription.

But it doesn’t stop there. According to her, other features like the saving favorite episodes of a podcast; automatic playlist update that adds relevant songs to surprise the user with new songs; and finally a new main page for the car mode.

In short, at least according to the leakers in the sector, a lot of news is coming to Spotify, but it is still information to be taken with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has his say on the music industry, stating that “You can’t make records every three or four years” causing a half revolt led by artists and musicians.