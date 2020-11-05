Spotify won’t need an iPhone to play music on your Apple Watch

Although it seems that it is costing them, smart watches are here to stay and although they are still looking for their place, their reason for being, little by little they take on new functions that justify taking the mobile, putting it in a drawer, and leaving it there for a few hours so it doesn’t bother us. Of course, to achieve something like that, nothing like carrying data connectivity on the wearable.

And music apps are the kind that most justify reaching our watch faces, and they have, but not in the way we all might expect. And it is that, Although Spotify has had an application for some years, it depends on whether we carry the phone always in your pocket to control playback, repeat a song, go back to the previous one, jump to another album or whatever.

Independent of the whole

The most significant change that Spotify is implementing is that shortly we will be able to enjoy a use of the application on the Apple Watch completely independent of the smartphone, which will not be necessary to dive through our library, playlists and preferences that we have defined in the platform. Thus, with taking the smart watch to the street, and some wireless cases, we will have the whole pack to enjoy music anywhere.

Spotify on Apple Watch.

Of course, this version of Spotify for Apple Watch, which works independently, It can only be run on those watches that have a data connection (4G / LTE at the moment) since there is no possibility of downloading songs to the smartwatch storage. It is a requirement that seems logical and that the Swedes are going to impose with this new version of the application.

At this time, and according to some media, it is a process that will take time to reach all users and that is part of the beta tests that are being carried out around this function. Those who have tried it have highlighted that it has some bugs that, hopefully, will be corrected in the next build. Unfortunately, there is no date to know when Spotify will decide to launch it but the day it happens, it will be great news for users who go out to exercise and want to leave their phone at home. Right now, only Apple Music allows you to use the watch with its data connection independently of the iPhone and for which, as we have mentioned, it is necessary to connect wireless headphones type Airpods.