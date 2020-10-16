Spotted “designer dangri” for only Rs 131,000!

Paris: Ralph Lauren, a well-known luxury brand, has recently introduced a new designer dangry (overall) which has colored spots all over it and it looks dirty. It is also priced at 620 British pounds, or more than a million Pakistani rupees!

It looks like a sack that encloses with a drawstring. Ralph Lauren called it the “Paint Splitter Core All.”

It is made of the best quality black denim and has “standard color” with white and orange spots in places as well as rubbing and penetrating marks on the elbows and knees.

The designer has been ridiculed and criticized on social media, but the Ralph Lauren company is proudly selling it online.

However, this is not the first time that a big brand has offered something that looks old and dirty at a high price. Last month, Gucci introduced a similar bleach of paint.

It seems that Ralph Lauren has not been harmed by the criticism on social media, but he has certainly benefited, because in this way even those who did not know about the designer Dangri have come to know about it. There will be many of them who have bought these paddy following the adage “there is no value in hobby”.