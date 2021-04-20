Spring Loaded: Apple Revolutionizes iMAC

- Advertisement -

Once again, we have attended the Apple call. In the first event of the year called “Spring loaded“The Cupertino people have presented us with a revolutionary new ultralight iMAC.

These come with ultra-thin displays and come in seven vibrant colors: blue, purple, red, orange, yellow, and green. We are talking about all-in-one computers, which have a 24-inch panel and incorporate the M1 chip developed by Apple. Therefore, they come to revolutionize the desktop computer market.

iMAC with a 4.5K Retina

The screen of the new iMAC is not only ultra-thin, it includes a 4.5 K retina. In addition, it is complemented by a 1080p camera. Undoubtedly, these are features that are a first for desktop computers. They even make Apple’s intentions clear: to renew the audio and video of its iMACs.

In the presentation, Apple highlighted that the thickness of the screens is significantly reduced by half. This is due to the inclusion of the M1 chip. As seen in the image, the back of the iMAC is flat and includes a base that matches the main color of the equipment, giving it a more attractive view.

Higher performance

As we mentioned, Apple has introduced an iMAC with a powerful silicon processor. In effect, these computers offer 85 percent more performance than any other desktop MAC released by Apple so far.

Similarly, it comes with a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) that promises to be twice as fast as its predecessor. It offers seven or eight cores, it depends on the color where you implement. It also incorporates an 8-core CPU, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the external structure, it features four USB ports, two Thunderbolt ports, as well as a magnetic power adapter. The latter offers 1Gbps Ethernet connection. The inclusion of this technology is quite a practical idea, as it facilitates connections and prevents accidents from happening.

The new iMACs have a starting cost of $ 1,299. So if you liked any of them, you can pre-order from next April 30 and wait until mid-May, as they will start shipping from this date.

