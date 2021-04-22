SSC: Statement of “International Day of Sexual Assaults” promoted on TikTok is false

- Advertisement -

TikTok is a platform where any content can go viral. In fact, it is common for audios and videos to circulate on the network without major problem. But, the spread of an alleged statement about the “International Day of Sexual Assaults” has puzzled us. Faced with this situation, the personnel of the Cyber ​​Police of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, has clarified that this information is totally and completely false.

The hashtag “# April24th2021” became popular on TikTok. Audios and videos with texts alluding to this alleged statement caused a stir. In effect, users began to denounce the Fake News chains.

A day when sexually assaulting another person would have no legal consequences

With the spread of these Fake News, the idea was spread that sexually assaulting another person would not have legal consequences. Makes sense? Well, it doesn’t. However, many innocent or malicious people shared this information over and over again. Not only on TikTok, but also through Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp … among other popular platforms.

In this regard, the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City declared that there is no “International Day of Sexual Assaults.” It also added that:

“The Cybernetic Unit of the SSC urges users not to believe in this type of publication, ignore it, not spread it or share it …, because there are malicious people who with this type of messages known as Fake News or Fake News, seek to generate panic among citizenship, making use of sensitive and painful issues such as sexual violence ”.

TikTok has not been able to find the origin of the information thread

For its part, TikTok commented that “the reported trend on the alleged National Rape Day is abhorrent and is a direct violation of our Community Standards, and although we have found no evidence of this trend on our platform, our security team continues to monitor and will remove any content ”.

Like TikTok, Snopes, a site specializing in information verification, indicates that it could not find the original videos that promoted this false statement. Obviously, the people behind this outrageous news did so with all malicious intent, premeditation and treachery.

The only thing that is clear here is that today is the International Day of Mother Earth.

