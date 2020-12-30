StackWhats, a direct access to WhatsApp from your website

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt of the leadership that WhatsApp holds in the market for communications through messaging. Not satisfied with their success in the domestic field, they also opened operations with their WhatsApp Business, opening up new possibilities in the business field. So, this platform represents the norm when it comes to communication channels with brands, products and services. In that sense, it would be interesting to have direct access to WhatsApp for our clients.

This is something that StackWhats made a reality, a service that allows us to have a widget on our websites, which with just a click will take us to WhatsApp. An excellent solution for customer service that will improve the customer experience.

Enable a direct access to WhatsApp from your website

The confinement measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic also gave WhatsApp more strength as the main communication bridge. Thus, many businesses chose to serve their customers from here, enabling the delivery option and managing their catalogs in the application. In that sense, we see that it is extremely useful to have direct access to WhatsApp from our website.

To achieve this, StackWhats offers a very simple way where you just have to fill out a form and click a button. In addition, it should be noted that it is a completely free service.

To obtain the widget and incorporate it into your website, the first thing you will have to do is follow this link. Once inside, you will find a form where you must add the name of your brand or company and the telephone number you use in WhatsApp. Then, it will request your email and finally click on the “Get Code” button.

This will send to your email, the code that you will have to insert in your website to incorporate the widget. Now, when a customer enters your page and clicks, they can get attention directly on WhatsApp.

