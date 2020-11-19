Stage Timer, an online stopwatch with advanced timing and features

Time is a factor that we must take into account in all the activities we carry out and as such a tool is necessary to monitor it. It might seem clear that we need a clock or stopwatch, but in what format? How do we take the time if we are in an online presentation, for example? This is a very recurring need and for this reason, we will present you with a really useful online stopwatch.

Its name is Stage Timer and it is a stopwatch that will not only take time, but is also capable of synchronizing with other devices and users.

An online stopwatch that will facilitate your events and presentations

We live in a time where videoconferences and video calls are a trend and the meetings we hold are based on them. This involves everything from work meetings to courses and other online events, where it is strictly necessary to keep track of time. It becomes even more necessary when we realize that Zoom does not integrate a more versatile option than the call timer.

So, Stage Timer could be that service you needed but didn’t know, because its functions go beyond timing. The strength of this service is the possibility that several users can access it remotely. In addition, the different uses that we can give to this feature make it extremely useful.

To start using Stage Timer, it is only a matter of entering the web page and clicking on the “New Timer” button. This will take you to the stopwatch interface where you will see the time in the center of the screen and the settings on the right side.

From this panel you can configure the time established for the activity and also send messages to whoever is using it. This makes it quite useful during lectures and exhibitions, allowing you to send notes to whoever is in charge. In this way, you can notify that there is little time left or send any information.

Stage Timer is an online stopwatch with synchronization functions that will make your life much easier when organizing presentations and events. In addition to being free, it does not require registration processes, so it is not only easy to use but also accessible immediately. Don’t hesitate to take a look at this tool for your next online or face-to-face presentation.

To enter, follow this link.

.