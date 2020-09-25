Latest newsTop Stories

Stainless steel was invented by the Iranians 1,000 years ago, research says

By Brian Adam
In ancient Iran, armor, swords, and daggers were made of stainless steel. (Photo: Raheel Alipoor)
Tehran: Archaeologists have discovered that the first form of “stainless steel” used in modern times was invented about a thousand years ago today in the city of “Chahak” in present-day Iran.

Research Journal of the Journal of Archaeological Science Latest issues I have published details of the discovery of Raheel Alipoor, a British expert of Iranian descent, and his colleagues, which shows that the earliest form of stainless steel, also known as “crucible steel”, was found in ancient Iran. It was used to make armor, swords and daggers.

Chahak is a small, unknown town in present-day Iran, but in the eleventh century, about a thousand years ago, it was an industrial city, especially the center of the steel and metal industries.

It should be noted that in the manufacture of modern stainless steel, steel and iron contain a small amount of chromium as well as other minerals. It is a type of steel that does not rust; And for this reason it has been widely used in various industrial and domestic products for the last two hundred years.

Raheel Alipur, an Iranian-born archaeologist at University College London, described it as evidence of advanced ancient Iran, saying it was the first evidence of “crucible steel” (the earliest form of stainless steel) in the world. He also said that the technique of making stainless steel may have been lost at some point in history, which was rediscovered by Europeans in the 19th century.

If the invention of stainless steel in ancient Iran is compared with another steel made by Muslims, the “Damascus Steel” (Damascus Steel), it is estimated that the Muslim civilization of the past may also have specialized in steelmaking. Attention was paid.

