Standard Life Aberdeen manages to find a worse name

When a company is called Standard Life Aberdeen, it is difficult to find a worse brand. So you have to take your hat off to the asset manager for having belatedly followed the path of devocation opened by technology companies such as Tumblr and Flickr. It plans to rename itself “Abrdn.” An obvious problem: how is it pronounced? You seem to take for granted that customers will know it must be “Aberdeen”, but that implies that the new brand, pseudo-fresh and avant-garde, will need a crude clarifying parenthesis. Otherwise, it could easily become a “burden”.

It seems like a distraction from CEO Stephen Bird’s initiative to focus on investment advice. Perhaps it is intentional: The former Citigroup executive (now Stphn Brd?) Recently cut the dividend by nearly a third. The consolation for embarrassed employees is that it incentivizes them to achieve goals, thus attracting suitors for a purchase – and another name change.