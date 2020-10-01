Star Wars Squadrons Review: Fiery battles in deep space

Born as a “passion project” during an evening of nostalgia-filled chat, Star Wars: Squadrons is only part of the stand-alone child of Battlefront 2’s “Starfighter Assault” mode. If the success of the space battles of the DICE title has certainly contributed to paving the way for the project, the roots of Squadrons appear from the first moment much deeper, inextricably linked to one of the most loved sagas by fans of the Star Wars videogame universe.

We are obviously talking about the X-Wing series, which from 1993 to 1999 gave the public a quartet of unforgettable experiences, still remembered with great enthusiasm by deep space veterans. Among them are the developers of EA Motive, authors of a title that proposes itself as the spiritual heir of X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter, a real jewel of game design that in 1997 hit the shelves with a multiplayer proposal as overwhelming as it was ahead of its time.

The multiplayer focus of the production represented in fact a clear breaking point compared to the single-player standards of the series, so much so that the Totally Games team was then forced to publish an additional campaign to appease the ire of the community. In spite of the criticisms of the past, X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter appears today as one of the best games among those to emerge from the franchise of the “galaxy far away”, with the contribution of a layered and satisfying gameplay, which represents in all respects the basis on which EA Motive has built its Squadrons.

Clashes of a future past

Before delving into the legacies of this noble legacy, it is certainly worth spending a few words on the game’s single-player campaign, set in the aftermath of one of the most emblematic passages in Star Wars history: the battle of Endor. After the fall of Emperor Palpatine and the destruction of the second Death Star, the forces of the Empire were fragmented into a constellation of groups in open opposition, between officers determined to keep their small fiefdom on the edge of the galaxy intact and loyalists in search of a revenge against former New Republic rebels. Among these there is also the grand admiral Rae Sloane, one of the key figures for the birth of what would later become the First Order.

Sloane’s goal is very simple: rebuild the Empire by building a new military regime on the bodies of members of the Resistance, without making any distinction between civilians and soldiers. A resolution that for Terisa Kerrill, one of its most ferocious commanders, also represents a golden opportunity to take revenge on the traitor Lindon Javes, a former veteran of the imperial army who joined the New Republic.

The Star Wars: Squadrons campaign thus moves on two parallel narrative lines: on the one hand we will have, in the role of a Resistance pilot, to contribute to the success of the Starhawk project, a weapon destined to definitively defeat the imperial armies; on the other hand we will be called to join the Titan squadron to sabotage the plans of Javes and the New Republic.

A continuous change of face that marks a well-constructed but not particularly memorable narrative campaign, except for a handful of moments in which the gameplay will give life to sequences steeped in pure epicness, in a kaleidoscope of quotes that clearly evoke some of the most spectacular moments of the film saga. If the quality of the action is always maintained at excellent levels, net of a certain basic repetitiveness, the cutscenes that form the glue between the missions of the story are far less effective, thanks to a rather modest direction that fails to enhance in the best of ways the cinematic cut of the experience.

Good characterization of the characters of both sides, even if limited by a rather lame staging. It is worth noting that the single-player mode (which lasts between 4 and 6 hours) does not in any way constitute the beating heart of the production, and can be easily interpreted as a sort of long tutorial composed to allow the pilots to become familiar with the game systems, at the center of a gameplay that gives its best on the side multiplayer.

The evolution of a myth

As anticipated at the beginning, the playful DNA of Squadrons represents the direct evolution of that of X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter, true ancestor of the EA Motive title. The first point in common is certainly the management of the shuttle’s energy systems, which requires pilots to choose how to distribute power between weapons, engines and shields.

Giving priority to thrusters, for example, will allow players to perform explosive accelerations to outrun enemies or quickly approach a target, and to increase the overall maneuverability of the aircraft at reduced speeds (learning how to use the throttle is essential to be able to have the better in clashes). Allocating much of the energy to weapons will instead improve damage dealt and the reload times of the main guns, accompanied by two secondary equipment (rockets, mines, turrets, repair systems, etc.) and a countermeasure useful to avoid the missile assaults of the enemies. All elements that constitute the backbone of a simple but profound personalization system, which gives users excellent control over the loadout of their starfighter. However, it must be clarified that the approach chosen by the team manages to reconcile accessibility and playful depth very well, with a recipe halfway between arcade and “space sim” designed to satisfy both X-Wing veterans and new generation.

The structure of each of the 8 spacecraft available (4 per faction) can therefore be modified according to the needs of the player, who can change thrusters, shields and tactical tools in order to satisfy both his own style of play, as well as the strategic needs of his team. Presenting yourself on the battlefield without support classes such as Tie Reaper and U-Wing (able to repair other aircraft or hide them from radar), in fact, can considerably reduce the collective effectiveness of a platoon, and in the same way the absence by Tie Bomber and Y-Wing makes attacking frigates and cruisers much more difficult.

The range of options available to users, combined with a practically flawless piloting system (both with pad and using mouse and keyboard), therefore ends up delineating a surprisingly multifaceted play sector, which will become more and more rewarding as you become familiar with its dynamics. Sensations amplified by the attention paid to the functional characterization of the various vehicles, all able to offer a distinctive and satisfying feeling. This net of some clear fluctuations in terms of balance, which we hope will be corrected with the first post-launch patches.

However, the nature of post launch support structured by EA Motive casts several shadows on the future of production, which the team considers as a sort of “closed ecosystem”, currently excluding the arrival of expansions, new maps or additional modes. Squadrons indeed only includes two multiplayer modes (on six different maps), that is a classic 5v5 deathmatch (where teamwork matters relatively) and battles between fleets, which lead 10 players (and a fair number of bots) to fight on opposite sides of a battle divided into phases .

The goal is to destroy the enemy cruiser, annihilating the opponents and the frigates – led by a not particularly brilliant AI – between the meshes of a decidedly intense stellar melee. As compelling, and sometimes unpredictable, is the mode in question (the only one classified), we find it hard to believe that this will be enough to satisfy the appetites of the videogame public, especially in the long run. A perspective that, bearing in mind the direction chosen by the studio, inevitably ends up invalidating the overall value of the product, even bearing in mind the budget price of the proposal.

On the other hand, however, we can only consider the route chosen by EA Motive as virtuous as regards the game economy: Squadrons has no microtransactions, and every element present in the game (alternative equipment, aesthetic components and so on) can be unlocked simply by playing, along a progression path marked by daily challenges and seasonal events. Even on the purely technical side, Squadrons shows some unpleasant fluctuations, although the general performance is at good levels.

The value of the elements that make up the scenarios sometimes appears fluctuating, as well as that of the polygonal models and effects. It is also difficult to digest the obvious gap that exists between the quality of the game sequences and that of the cutscenes, inexplicably flat and washed out. Overall, though, the title of EA Motive proves to be able to offer glimpses of great impact, while the excellent work done on the optimization front allows you to select the highest graphic preset (at 4K), without sacrificing too much the frame rate, which on the test configuration only rarely abandoned the 60 fps threshold.

Particularly pleasant is the attention to detail in the design of the cockpits and the game interface (which includes a lock-on system d, which can also be freely modified to further amplify the sense of immersion. Notes of excellence that also concern a substantially flawless sound sector, able to touch the strings of nostalgia with the skilful use of effects and music taken from the cinematic universe of Star Wars. We close with the considerations on the solidity of the online infrastructure, which during our pre-launch tests has always proved solid and efficient. A consideration that will obviously have to be validated after the publication of the title, when the servers begin to populate.