StarFiles, share files without size limit and without registration

Although there are dozens of services that we can use to transfer files, many of them share something in common: limits. Many data hosting and sharing services often have size restrictions on uploading files. If your need is in the possibility of sending large files, we will present you a service where you can upload files with no weight limit.

Its name is StarFiles and it is a website where you can share files in a matter of seconds, under a very simple process.

Upload files without size limits

There are mechanisms to share files suitable for every need. For example, email has a restriction of about 25MB, so if we are talking about small files, we can use this option. However, it is not always about PDF or Word documents, we may also have the need to share executables or other data that even when compressed take up a lot of space.

At this point there is a need for an alternative that allows us to upload files without a weight limit and that is found in StarFiles. This service also allows it to be used without going through registration processes.

To share one or more files from this website, enter from the link at the end of this article. The two available options will immediately receive you on their home page: file sharing and folder sharing. Select the one that best suits what you want to do and then drag it to the interface. Immediately afterwards, the file upload will begin and when finished, you will receive a link that you will share with the recipient.

This way, you can send files to whoever you want, without worrying about size restrictions. In addition, it is a completely free service and the fact that it does not require registration makes it immediate use. If you want a way to send files without any kind of limit, feel free to try it from this link.

