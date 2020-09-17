Starlink Mission 12: Will start tonight with many reused components, weather permitting

The constellation goes into orbit Starlink, the satellites of Elon Musk’s company, which aim to bring a fast and low-latency internet connection to anyone, even in the most remote and uninhabited areas of the planet.

The launch will happen tonight, at 20:19 Italian time zone, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where however an uncertain climate is expected. Due to the Atlantic storm season, the American east coast is being lashed by tropical storm Sully (not particularly powerful, but still capable of creating a lot of inconvenience and a death, for now). For now, experts point to a good one 60% chance of leaving. If the launch were to be postponed, we could try again tomorrow, but with only a 40% chance of having the favorable weather.

SpaceX has named the mission – as usual – simply Starlink 12. However, this is the thirteenth flight to take the satellites into flight: several times the Californian company has declared the first batch of starlinks as simple “testers”, and not surprisingly all that fleet – made up of 60 pieces – is slowly deorbing to be replaced in the future (about 26 are left). In total Elon Musk managed to throw over 700 satellites within two years, an incredible record for a private company, which to date holds the largest satellite fleet ever designed. Furthermore, the project is only just beginning and it will be possible to start using satellite services when the Starlinks have reached 1400 units (the final completion will require 12000).

Today’s launch includes multiple reused parts: one of the nose cones that contains the load is in its third use, while the Falcon 9 in charge of the launch consists of two stages: one new and one to the fifth reuse. These are important milestones for the company, as it allows to heavily reduce the costs of missions. Just think that only one of the two ogives costs about 6 million dollars but, thanks to the “return and capture” system they are equipped with, it is possible to recover them in the open sea by means of special ones ships equipped with a network (GO Ms. Tree is GO Ms. Chief)

If there are no postponements of any kind, you can follow the live directly from the official YouTube channel or from the agency’s website.