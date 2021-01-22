State cashback at risk of cancellation? An amendment is coming

- Advertisement -

The State cashback would be at risk of cancellation, as a “victim” of the majority crisis that has been going on for a few weeks now. As reported by SkyTg24, and also confirmed by other press organs, Italia Viva would be ready to present an amendment to suspend the bonus on electronic payments.

The pay TV news, in fact, claims that the Matteo Renzi’s party could find the support of the opposition, who have always expressed their concerns about the measure, in presenting an amendment for move the 4.7 billion euros of cashback to the refreshments decree.

As we indicated in our article on State and Christmas cashback, the refund system that came into effect on January 1, 2021 requires at least 50 transactions to be made in 6 months to obtain a refund of up to 150 Euros, equal to 10% of the purchases made. . Added to this is the Super Cashback which gives the top 100,000 citizens in the general ranking of transactions a refund of 1,500 Euros per semester.

In the implementing decree it is cashback is expected to end on June 30, 2022, but Italia Viva and other opposition forces intend to fight the government to suspend the measure. It is not clear whether the amendment has already been tabled or not.