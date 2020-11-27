State reopening plan agreed by Government

The release of the Level 5 restrictions will begin next Tuesday

The Government in the evening agreed the state reopening plan.

The release of the Level 5 restrictions will begin This Tuesday shops, hairdressers, libraries and fitness centers will be open to us.

It is intended that the 5km travel ban will then be lifted but people will have to stay in their own counties. People will also be allowed to play tennis and golf.

People will also be allowed to attend church services next week.

Friday the 4th Christmas restaurants and pubs where food is available will be open.

The Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team had a port exchange on that aspect of the disarmament plan in particular, but the Government rejected the advice of NPHET.

Pubs that do not have a kitchen only have a takeaway service.

Between the December 18th and 6 January visits to the house will be allowed to give people a chance to celebrate Christmas with their family.

Will cead at three households gather under one roof for Christmas.

People will be advised to wear masks outside in crowded areas.

It was NPHET advises the Government that restaurants and pubs should only be allowed to provide a takeaway service throughout December.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has been in favor of a more conservative approach than planned by the Government to the release of the lockout.

NPHET is particularly concerned about allowing house visits and opening restaurants and pubs at the same time.

New rules are to be introduced regarding the space allowed between the tables in restaurants and the amount of time customers will be allowed to stay in a restaurant.

The Government will also launch a major publicity campaign to persuade people to have a ‘safe Christmas’.

The key message will be that every time you meet someone else the virus has another chance to spread and you need to limit the number of contacts you have.

Sinn Féin Health spokesman David Cullinane said a plan was needed that would have a lasting effect and not a short-term one that would require further restrictions to be introduced in January. He said the Government would not be forgiven if they had not invested properly in the test and search system.

He said he would have to make a concerted effort to “catch the virus” to ensure that next year is not a period of intense lock-in after lock-in.