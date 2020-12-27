“Stay on the right track”: Armando Manzanero will be extubated in the next few days

- Advertisement -

The press office of the Mexican composer and singer, Armando Manzanero, reported that his lungs show signs of being able to breathe on their own. “The teacher is on the right path, your lungs sound clear, the oxygen concentration of the respirator may have been lowered, which indicates that it has more lung autonomy, “the statement described.

This development is a positive diagnosis and means that, in the next few days, the auxiliary respirator may be removed. His condition should improve after that, so he’s out of the woods for now.

With more than 400 musical themes recorded throughout his life, the recognition of his artistic career with a Latin Billboard and the opening of his museum in Mérida, Yucatán, and many projects still on the horizon, the singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero reached the age of 86 feeling in the best moment and considered that in 2020 it was “Awarded for life”.

The musician confessed that for 15 years he left modesty behind, and it is not for less, the Yucatecan is aware of the legacy he has not only in Mexico, but also internationally since more than 50 of his songs have been sung in different parts of the world.

Even in full confinement by COVID-19 he always remained active, either at the head of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM) or doing what he does best, because according to what he told Efe a few months ago: “Every time I get better songs despite my age”.

The singer fell ill after opening his museum in Mérida, Yucatán, and his health deteriorated in a matter of days and he was always considered a risk patient due to his age and the diabetes he suffered for several years.

Following the protocol, the singer-songwriter took refuge in his home where he was given all the necessary care such as his own oxygen concentrator. No other member of his family is infected, so it was not explained how he contracted the virus.

One of the musician’s daughters, María Elena Manzanero, stood out in an interview with Come the joy: “It was sudden since we found out that he has COVID and he was very well, he was oxygenated very well, he was perfect and suddenly his oxygenation began to drop and oxygen was brought home, but suddenly it was not enough for optimal oxygenation and we had to come to the hospital, where he is very well cared for and isolated ”.

On December 15, Armando Manzanero was hospitalized before the strong He had symptoms of COVID-19, so he would already be receiving treatment to be able to resist the disease, according to the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM).

Armando Manzanero was intubated after suffering physical exhaustion. His cell phone received multiple calls and messages that paid for his condition. “This is a very tough effort for a person on high-flow oxygen breathing therapy,” said her daughter.

He also assured that it was the composer himself who agreed to have this procedure performed, after the doctors explained his state of health.

