Steel Mill distributes thousands of expensive cars to employees as a reward!

In total, the minimum value of all these cars is more than twelve and a half billion rupees. (Photo: Internet)
Beijing: For five consecutive years, a Chinese steel mill has rewarded its employees with thousands of expensive cars, each worth at least ڈالر 20,000, or about 3 million Pakistani rupees, for exceeding the target.

According to reports, China’s Jiangxi West Daoji Iron and Steel Corporation on October 1 uniquely rewarded 4,116 employees, making the steel mill more profitable than its target each year ۔

The Steel Mill management held a special ceremony in a large field on this day in which these employees were given expensive cars as prizes.

Of these, 1,183 employees were awarded “Fox Wagon Magutan” and 2,933 “Jiangling Ford Territory” cars as prizes. The minimum price of each of these cars is ڈالر 20,000, or about Rs. 3 million.

This means that the total value of all these cars in total is more than twelve and a half billion rupees.

When the news spread on social media, some users objected that the company should have rewarded these employees as much as they deserved instead of cars so that they could spend it according to their convenience or need. However, employees are also free to sell these vehicles.

