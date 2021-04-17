Sticker.ly, an app to get thousands of stickers for WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Stickers have become very popular, especially since their arrival on WhatsApp. Although these elements had been available on Telegram for some time, the Facebook-owned platform continues to be the most used around the world and therefore achieves a faster popularization. Therefore, we want to present you an app where you can get thousands of stickers for WhatsApp.

Its name is Sticker.ly and we can see it as a central place to download sticker packages for WhatsApp and also upload the ones we have created.

All the stickers for WhatsApp that you want

At the moment there are not only alternatives to obtain many stickers, but also to create them. However, the large number of options available also makes it a bit unsafe to install any of them. Taking into account the number of fake apps in the store, it can be very easy to miss a malicious element among the many options to obtain stickers. That is why Sticker.ly is so recommended, an app that is genuinely dedicated to providing stickers for WhatsApp.

It should be noted that the application is completely free and makes all the stickers you want available to you. On the other hand, those who have dedicated themselves to creating stickers will have the possibility of making them much more popular by hanging them here.

The process to download stickers is extremely simple and you will only have to explore the platform to find the ones you like. To do this, you can browse through the available categories and when you want to get one, you just have to touch the “Add” button. For its part, to upload your own sticker packages for WhatsApp, it will only be a matter of touching the “+” button and granting the memory access permissions to access them.

In this way, you can download stickers for WhatsApp for free and completely safe.

To prove it, follow this link.

