Still problems for Cashback: users report unregistered transactions on Io

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
While we continue to talk about the now imminent update of the Io app, the reports of users who complain of transactions not registered on the Public Administration application continue to bounce on social networks.

Some reports, also received by our users, also speak of two valid transactions, carried out from 1 January with cards in the past used for Christmas cashback, which they have not yet appeared in the Portfolio section of Io although several days have passed. It is not clear if it is a momentary disservice or a bug, and at the moment they have not made known anything from PagoPa.

CorriereComunicazione colleagues also intervened on the issue, discussing the issue related to transactions made with PagoBancomat, which are not counted. In this regard, however, a comment came from PagoPa, which told the newspaper that “the display of PagoBancomat circuit transactions on the IO app will be restored starting from January 20th. The validity of all transactions carried out so far is guaranteed, in compliance with the rules for participation in the Cashback, which will therefore be visible again when the service is restored“. The company that manages the Io app also specified that “transactions valid for the Cashback program are shown only after receiving them from the Acquirers. It may happen that there are slowdowns in flows, independent of the IO app“.

