Stirring Abyss Review: lost in the depths of the ocean

Sleepy Sentry, a small Finnish development studio founded in 2014 by three very young students, with Stirring Abyss it drags us into the ocean depths to make us live an old school playful experience; a sincere homage to the imperishable imagination born of the twisted mind of master of the occult HP Lovecraft (to learn more, see the Call of Cthulhu review and The Sinking City review). Stirring Abyss, in fact, takes its cue from a short story by the American writer and reworks it, to shape an unpublished drama (no less dark and distressing than the original) with which to capture the player. The work we are talking about was written in the mid-1920s and is titled “The temple“. This revolves around the mysterious events of the crew of a German submarine devoured by madness following the discovery of a fetish depicting an unknown divinity. The story, written in the form of a logbook by the captain of the submarine (apparently, the only survivor of the crew) ends with … a Temple. Let’s not add anything else, in case you want to recover it.

In the depths, evil whispers

For our part, we limit ourselves to letting the imagination run wild and imagining that Stirring Abyss could somehow fit into the Lovecraftian cosmogony as a sort of spiritual “sequel” to the work quoted at the beginning. Of course, with a new crew and set in a different historical era, but based on the same narrative framework.

The Spleepy Sentry title takes us back to 1958; the Cold War has just broken out between the two superpowers vying for world domination and the US submarine USS Salem (a name that says it all) is sent to the Pacific on a top secret mission when, suddenly, disaster strikes. The Salem, badly damaged, takes on water and goes adrift. The crew is missing and soon the few survivors realize they have ended up in a strange and disturbing place. The ocean floor, in fact, is dotted with strange ruins, the legacy of an unknown civilization. The mission is clear: look for survivors, repair the submarine by any means and try to escape the Abyss as quickly as possible, before the madness consumes the already weak psyche of the crew; before the Salem turns into a silent steel grave. Stirring Abyss’ narrative takes its cue from here, throwing us into the oppressive oceanic darkness, challenging us with a punitive, rough and uncompromising playful proposition that winks demonic old school turn based strategists.

You got it right; we talked about “narration” despite it being a rogue like and the characters are randomly generated from run to run. The coherence of the story is however guaranteed by a copious quantity of texts that describe in great detail the places, events and torments of the crew. The texts are obviously in English but are in any case easy and immediate to understand.

If you look into the Abyss for a long time, the Abyss will also look into you

We begin our descent into Hell disoriented, immersed in a distressing darkness. The first character we control, imprisoned in the icy embrace of an uncomfortable diving suit, moves with difficulty on the seabed. The goal is to find the missing crew members and save them. It is not so much a gesture of humanity as of pure and simple selfishness. Without them, in fact, the hopes of returning to the surface would be zero. Not only that: Salem needs, as we said, deep restoration interventions. Materials are scarce, but the seabed is full of them. It is urgent to recover them, bring them on board and proceed with maintenance.

All simple, on paper. Too much. We soon discover that this is not the case. Every step, every single action taken must be carefully weighed. One wrong move; a decision taken lightly and you risk seeing a premature game over. As we mentioned earlier, Stirring Abyss offers a decidedly not very permissive gaming experience. The latter blends, in a multifaceted construct, various playful ingredients that somehow recall the golden age of board games: in fact we find rogue like mechanics, the classic turn-based strategy, typical elements of role-playing games e management flashes. In short, our strategic skills are constantly put to the test, both in the exploration of the abyss and inside the Salem.

The darkness in turns

As for the first, the main mode of Stirring Abyss develops through several missions – divided into main and optional – which lead us, in fact, to rescue the survivors to flesh out the ranks of the group, collect materials with which to repair the submarine … and investigate the deadly and dark supernatural manifestations that want to seize the our soul.

Any mission can potentially be fatal. On the isometric chessboards in which our bitter destiny unfolds, the exploration phase becomes gradually more and more more dangerous and claustrophobic while the parameters to keep an eye on are parceled out. The air supply of divers is always limited; in fact, if not controlled, the latter can suffer from side effects that lead to the complete loss of sanity. The same is true for negative states such as severe injuries and poisoning and so on. The enveloping darkness, then, prevents you from seeing the dangers, the movements are limited to the – very few – action points and the range of options available really narrow. The encounters with the creatures that populate the seabed, then, is decidedly more raw and less tactical than other titles belonging to the same genre. There is no roofing system. The encounters consist mainly of escaping (or avoid combat altogether, even if it’s really hard) or get close to enemies to use skills or weapons. Fortunately, the design of Stirring Abyss is quite inspired in this case. Aside from the melee cutlass and the very limited ranged attacks allowed with the harpoon, each class also has a unique ability which allows you to vary the strategy.

For example, the marine can increase the resistance to damage or move the sand to confuse and decrease the effectiveness of the opponent’s shots, the science officer can launch a charge that blinds the enemies and causes damage and so on. Stirring Abyss also allows us to make extensive use of the mutations that the embrace of darkness “gives” to our protagonists: we find powers capable of teleporting the members of the group, guaranteeing them temporary protection or even replacing the limbs with unnatural protuberances like giant tentacles and pincers.

Obviously there is also the downside. Mental sanity is increasingly cracked and can give rise to disordered and uncontrolled reactions, which can destroy everything that was done previously in a single turn. The game experience, we repeat, leaves very little room for error, even if you decide to tackle the title at lower difficulty levels. Therefore, we tell you right now: get used to failure. Unfortunately there are no save slots, so the title forces players to live with the choices made, which will become permanent and without appeal.

A sense of constant unease …

Between one mission and another, the members of the team return to the “safe” in the steel belly of the USS Salem, thus opening the purely role-management phase. Inside the submarine we can recover the flooded compartments to unlock new features that allow the crafting of objects, increase the speed of health recovery, allow the management of mutations and can give a boost in the success rate of the puzzles. That’s right: puzzles are scattered around the levels which can only be solved through a roll of the dice, as in the best tradition of table games.

Unlocking the relevant compartment increases the chances of success, allowing us to avoid the unpleasant consequences of a wrong throw. Not only. In the same compartment you will have access to the so-called “Enigma Board”, that is a sort of tech tree divided into three categories: Eldritch, Biological and Mechanical. These basically guarantee additional bonuses for the entire team.

In Salem we can rest the crew, so that sanity is also restored. The mechanics linked to rest, however, cannot be abused, because every time we decide to let the time pass the Corruption of the darkness increases, making the external threats stronger and, consequently, the missions more difficult). Finally, in the submarine, it is also possible to decide which skills of the characters to unlock as they level up and, above all, into which supernatural abominations to transform them. To choose the right mutations – we have learned this at our expense and by dint of failures – represents the key to surviving the most advanced stages. This dynamic therefore appears anything but superficial. Indeed, it fell perfectly coherently into the context.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

As far as the purely stylistic aspect is concerned, Stirring Abyss is all substance. The graphics sector seems to come out directly from posters and comics from the 50s and 60s. The style follows that of the period taken as a reference, with strokes determined to outline shapes and figures and a deliberately strident chromatic palette, which contrasts the clear and “gaudy” colors of the protagonists and some environmental elements with the anguished and oppressive darkness that pervades the ocean floor. The latter are in fact represented with a prevalence of blue and black, shades that connote in a simple but effective way a proudly Lovecraftian atmosphere. The Sleepy Sentry guys are then succeeded in the enterprise of infusing their creature with a unique soul, disturbing but at the same time attractive and hypnotic. The audio is characterized by a soundtrack always on the piece, creeping and tensive at the right point, which fits perfectly on what happens on the screen. Finally, a clean interface free of unnecessary frills completes an absolutely positive picture.