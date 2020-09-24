Stop Windows 10 apps from looking at your name, photo, and account information

In recent years, many companies have realized the importance of knowing who we are, not so much to save our profiles in their databases as simple clients, but to know how we evolve, what we are liking and how we use your product to improve subsequent versions. That is why, although it is not necessary for the correct functioning of an app, some want to look more than necessary in our operating system.

It is something similar to WhatsApp, where we can turn off the tap so that those people that we do not have saved in the agenda are not able to see our photo and identity. So let’s go to the Windows 10 settings to narrow a little more what the applications we install on our hard drives can do.

Everything centralized, easier

It is very normal, because of how mobile devices work, to go to the options of each application and close the door to be able to consult certain data from our accounts, but Microsoft thought it would be more efficient to do it the other way around. That is to say, place a single function that we can activate or deactivate depending on what we want to allow let them see with our permission.

Hence we must go to the Windows 10 “Settings” menu and look for the “Privacy” section. As the OS has been updated in recent months, this function has changed places and appears hidden within a function that is “Account Information”, which is located in the “Application Permissions” section.

Once chosen, you will see a series of parameters to define on the right side, but we look at “Allow applications to access account information”. Simply by activating that switch, the door is automatically closed so that no one can consult anything about our name, image and data of the account that we have active on the PC. Now, if blocking everything you do not think is the solution, then you have just below “Choose which applications can access the account information”, with some that can be configured separately.

In that same menu you have, at the top, another important one such as “Allow access to account information on this device” which, also, helps protect privacy if you choose to disable everything. Remember that you will see warnings that without this permission some applications will not work correctly but, as always, it is better to be suspicious and not allow anyone to consult what they want.