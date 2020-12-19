Stopping Tencent’s buying eagerness may be good for you

- Advertisement -

China could be doing Tencent a little favor. Its purchases have led to a dominant position in various sectors. That strategy seems increasingly unsustainable as antitrust officials intensify their scrutiny. But doing fewer trades could pay off in the long run.

The powerful State Administration for Market Regulation has recently released a draft of rules against monopoly behavior on the internet. Tencent downplayed the potential impact, but the agency fired another warning shot this week, fining one of its subsidiaries, Alibaba and another company for failing to properly report past mergers for review.

Authorities acknowledge that the $ 76,000 fine is minimal compared to Tencent’s size, but it also sends a clear message that they are serious about controlling the tech giants: They are investigating a merger of two e-companies. -sports supported by Tencent. Other transactions, including the Stock market delisting of search engine Sogou, are also being analyzed.

The group has been trying for years to quickly consolidate its market share in new areas. The 2014 merger of its e-book unit with a top rival created what is now $ 7.4 billion China Literature. A similar deal between its streaming music and China Music Corp in 2016 paved the way for Tencent Music Entertainment’s successful IPO two years later. Then it dominated 80% of that incipient market. The planned merger of DouYu and Huya would also see it control video game streaming.

There is still no indication that Chinese firms will be forced to undo past deals or disband, but future Tencent purchases could make it more difficult. That could be celebrated by shareholders. The group’s mergers have a diverse track record, while others, such as the Sogou delisting, offer reduced strategic benefits. A less acquisitive Jack Ma can ultimately be a good thing.

