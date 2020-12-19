Latest news

Stopping Tencent’s buying eagerness may be good for you

By Brian Adam
0
0
Stopping Tencent's buying eagerness may be good for you
Stopping Tencent's Buying Eagerness May Be Good For You

Must Read

Game Reviews

Magic The Gathering: Zendikar Rebirth Gift Bundle review

Brian Adam - 0
As the holidays approached, we had the opportunity to review the Gift Bundle dedicated to the expansion of Zendikar's Magic Rebirth. The latest expansion of...
Read more
Tech News

The mystery of the monoliths: where did it begin and who is behind their appearance?

Brian Adam - 0
The whole world has talked about them and continues to do so: the monoliths, the "fashion" of the end of 2020. Let's retrace their...
Read more
Latest news

Buy a beauty product and try it online? Do it with augmented reality from Google

Brian Adam - 0
With Christmas just around the corner, more than 73 percent of shoppers choose to buy their holiday gifts online. There are many advantages online...
Read more
Latest news

TikTok offers 4 free months of Apple Music

Brian Adam - 0
Manzana has moved again after we recently saw how Shazam offered several months of free subscription to Apple Music and now it is the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

China could be doing Tencent a little favor. Its purchases have led to a dominant position in various sectors. That strategy seems increasingly unsustainable as antitrust officials intensify their scrutiny. But doing fewer trades could pay off in the long run.

The powerful State Administration for Market Regulation has recently released a draft of rules against monopoly behavior on the internet. Tencent downplayed the potential impact, but the agency fired another warning shot this week, fining one of its subsidiaries, Alibaba and another company for failing to properly report past mergers for review.

Authorities acknowledge that the $ 76,000 fine is minimal compared to Tencent’s size, but it also sends a clear message that they are serious about controlling the tech giants: They are investigating a merger of two e-companies. -sports supported by Tencent. Other transactions, including the Stock market delisting of search engine Sogou, are also being analyzed.

The group has been trying for years to quickly consolidate its market share in new areas. The 2014 merger of its e-book unit with a top rival created what is now $ 7.4 billion China Literature. A similar deal between its streaming music and China Music Corp in 2016 paved the way for Tencent Music Entertainment’s successful IPO two years later. Then it dominated 80% of that incipient market. The planned merger of DouYu and Huya would also see it control video game streaming.

There is still no indication that Chinese firms will be forced to undo past deals or disband, but future Tencent purchases could make it more difficult. That could be celebrated by shareholders. The group’s mergers have a diverse track record, while others, such as the Sogou delisting, offer reduced strategic benefits. A less acquisitive Jack Ma can ultimately be a good thing.

>

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Buy a beauty product and try it online? Do it with augmented reality from Google

Brian Adam - 0
With Christmas just around the corner, more than 73 percent of shoppers choose to buy their holiday gifts online. There are many advantages online...
Read more
Latest news

TikTok offers 4 free months of Apple Music

Brian Adam - 0
Manzana has moved again after we recently saw how Shazam offered several months of free subscription to Apple Music and now it is the...
Read more
Latest news

Zoom allows us to congratulate Christmas without limit of minutes

Brian Adam - 0
With the arrival of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 our way of life has changed considerably. Some life habits have been changing, but...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©