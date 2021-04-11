StoryBit, a complete story editor for Instagram

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

At the moment, stories represent a format that anyone who wants to position themselves on Instagram must occupy. These offer the possibility of posting quick content to be in constant contact with your followers. Likewise, they have been involved in advertising, which is why a story editor is necessary to obtain attractive results.

In that sense, we want to present you the StoryBit service that will allow you to adjust all the details of your stories to upload eye-catching and original content.

The story editor you needed to climb on Instagram

Instagram is a completely visual social network, so it is necessary that all our publications have that element that catches the eye. Although from the native functions of Instagram we can obtain excellent results, we need to go much further to position ourselves as we want. We will achieve this by bringing different content and for this, it is better to separate ourselves from the native editor and see other horizons. This is where a story editor comes into play that will help us achieve what we want.

Its name is StoryBit and it has everything you need to create powerful, highly attractive stories with minimal effort. It should be noted that the application is free and you can get it from the link at the end of this article.

Among the possibilities that we will find in StoryBit, we will mention templates first. Working with templates makes the experience easier for those with no design experience. Those that the application incorporates are of high quality and completely customizable. Additionally, we will find a large library of fonts to make the text we add more attractive.

Likewise, you will have the possibility to add music and even animations for the stories you are creating. At the end, it will be enough to export the material and upload it to Instagram or share it directly from the application. In this way, you can promote the creation of stories through this editor that will make your publications more attractive.

To prove it, follow this link.

.