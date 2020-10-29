Strange incident of theft of grapes from trees in Canada

Canada: There has been a bizarre incident of grapes being grazed directly from trees in Canada, in which grapes weighing more than half a ton, or more than 500 kilograms, have been stolen.

This is a rare case in the province of Quebec where ripe grapes have been plucked directly from the trees. According to the owner, these grapes were ready for sale in the market. Police were contacted after the incident and an investigation was launched but no trace of the thieves has been found so far.

Police are trying to find out from various angles whether it is the work of a regular criminal gang or an amateur adventurer. However, according to the police, all the grapes left in the garden have been stolen.

The owner of the garden, Michael Roberts, said the crop was well cared for for six months. These high quality grapes were watered regularly and the weeds were cleared. When it was time to harvest, the grapes were stolen.

It should be noted that these high quality grape trees were covered with nets. But the thieves first took off the nets and then broke the grapes. The Wild Blanc grapes are of high quality and are used to make high quality wines in Canada.

According to the police, the thieves had brought a vehicle with a trolley which could move at any level. More than one person quickly plucked the grapes and sprouted, damaging many plants and branches. Police have expressed suspicion that the garden was looted at the behest of an insider as the remote location of the garden was chosen.

It should be noted that crores of rupees worth of maple syrup made from the juice of maple tree was stolen in Quebec earlier.