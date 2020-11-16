StreamYard, a complete environment to make the best live broadcasts

With the success of content creators on the internet, came the evolution of all those previously recorded videos: live broadcasts. Now, those who are dedicated to creating webshows, podcasts and other content for the web not only stop at it, but also do live broadcasts. For this, platforms such as Twitch or YouTube itself provide the necessary conditions, although for really attractive transmission, we will need something more.

That additional ingredient is an intermediary that allows us to put everything together for our live broadcasts and the one that we will present to you next is excellent. Its name is StreamYard.

Give your live broadcasts the look you want

If we think about the live transmissions of recognized users on Twitch and YouTube, we notice that on the screen we can see some elements. They can be banners, a guest’s camera, or even a shared screen. It is not possible to have these possibilities natively, however, there are third-party tools that will enable us to use them. In that sense, we want to recommend StreamYard if you are starting in this world and want a simple tool. In addition, the service has a free plan that will allow us to transmit up to 20 hours a month.

In the StreamYard work area you will have a preview of your transmission and around, all the controls to customize. Thus, you can begin to color your live broadcasts, add banners and position elements such as featured comments in the area you want. Also, if you have guests, you can control the viewing of your camera in the transmission with horizontal or vertical distributions.

StreamYard’s free plan will allow you to host up to 6 guests on your live broadcasts. In addition, it has support to broadcast directly to Twich, Facebook and YouTube. If you want to dabble in live broadcasts through any of these platforms, don’t hesitate to give this service a try.

To visit the web, follow this link.

