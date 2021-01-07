“Street lantern, darkness of his house”: Dalilah Polanco recalled her complicated courtship with Eugenio Derbez

- Advertisement -

Dalilah Polanco and Eugenio Derbez They had a solid romance more than 15 years ago and although both already have very different paths from each other, the actress recalled how difficult it was to overcome the relationship with the Mexican comedian, which he described as “a very large shadow” that “I never saw 100 happy.”

The artist, who has also ventured into conducting and voice over in Mexico, opened her heart in an interview with Yordi Rosado for her YouTube channel, where she also confessed when She suffered physical violence and her life was at risk at the hands of a famous person, as well as the occasion in which she suffered an abortion.

The daughter of the dancer Aída Polanco and the musician Cutberto Pérez stressed that she began her relationship with Eugenio Derbez after finalizing her divorce with fellow actor Sergio Catalán, with whom she had a “ching * n marriage” for 10 years.

Dalilah stressed that her courtship was always very difficult, full of responsibilities and learning, which she had a hard time overcoming, since despite her extensive career and her love breakup, They continued to identify her as “La de Derbez” for several years.

“It was a very good relationship, a very difficult relationship, a great learning experience. I felt like it was like being in the big leagues and there were a lot of responsibilities; He was the actor, the producer, the director, he had to be up to par, up to par. Mr. Eugenio Derbez is a very big shadow and being under its shadow is wonderful because you feel protected in some aspects but you also feel in the shadow ”, he highlighted in this week’s episode.

“At first I didn’t feel it. I felt like in a little learning school, because he felt that he was his bilingual executive assistant, his secretary, his housekeeper, his girlfriend, his lover, his actress, his accomplice, he felt that he had so many obligations”He added.

Dalilah Polanco even said that she never saw the Mexican comedian completely happy, who lives in Los Angeles, California, for several years and has a consolidated marriage with the singer Alessandra Rosaldo.

“The moment I was with him, somehow, I never saw him 100 happy. God grant that today I am 100% happy, because I met a man who was successful, wonderful, everyone wanted to be with him, work with him and came to his house and It was ‘little street lantern, darkness of his house’”He commented.

According to the host of Tell me now!, always had a very good relationship with the 59-year-old actor’s family, especially with Aislinn Derbez: “She was my great confidant”.

The break hit Dalilah very hard because she carried the nickname “La de Derbez” for a long time. “It was not months, it was a great time of my life, because besides You don’t know how terrible it is to go out on stage to give a show and hear people say ‘it’s Derbez’s’ and you just swallow fat because you say ‘no, I’m not Derbez’s, I’m Dailiah Polanco,’ “he said.

“At first it bothered me, it made me angry, because I said ‘no, stop linking with him’”, He concluded.

Despite the separation, Polanco and Derbez have had several opportunities to converse about each other and have a deep love for each other.

The actress and host also confessed that on one occasion her life was in danger: “I had to be much smarter than him to be able to get out of that situation without being raped, or mistreated, or dead, because it occurred to this man that I was the prettiest at the party. “

She also spoke of when she suffered a miscarriage and her only support was the driver Héctor Sandarti.

