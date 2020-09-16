Street Power Football Review: Street football doesn’t shine

It is a particularly lively time for arcade footballers: as if the good work of Bandai Namco, which we told you about in our Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions review, it is now the turn for SFL Interactive to aim for glory with the his Street Power Football. A decidedly different interpretation of national sport, which embraces the world of street football to stand out in the eyes of the public. Unfortunately, it is good to clarify it right away: what we will talk about is a largely insufficient product in many ways, unable to entertain despite its arcade streak. Having made this necessary premise, it’s time to jump into dribbling at the edge of the supernatural to become kings of street soccer.

Many ways to play

As we have told you since our Street Power Football preview, SFL’s work hugely focuses on the professional side of freestyle: this is demonstrated by the presence of Sean Garnier (2018 world champion), Cirque du Soleil artist and Guinness World Record crusher Laura Biondo, and numerous faces of the underground scene. Athletes of a certain weight, also involved in the development of the title with motion capture sessions that gave an extra touch to the creation of tricks, the distinctive element of street soccer productions.

Although there is no possibility to create your own avatar, the roster of players is large, and each one has their own special moves: we are not just talking about “simple” tricks, but also real powers! SFL has indeed looked to productions such as NBA Jam, Sega Soccer Slam and Mario Strickers, creating his own interpretation of the most light-hearted soul of football. Finally, everything takes shape in an offer – apparently – quite wide between matches, freestyle competitions, challenges to shots and tunnels (which we will talk about shortly). It is therefore painful to see that the starting idea and the game modes, together with a more than discreet soundtrack, are the only positive traits by Street Power Football.

On the other hand we are talking about an experience that already falters starting from the most important elements of the experience: that is the “Become a King” mode and the same street soccer matches. In the case of matches, what emerges is a coarse, inaccurate and not very stimulating gameplay, in which the care reserved for part of the tricks is not enough to support the play system. Defensive interventions, for example, are limited to a short and ineffective standing tackle, and there is no counter move to intervene on high passes. Not only that, with a special button it is possible to defend the ball with the sole, and in these cases the ball becomes practically intangible, impossible to lose or regain.

As anticipated, the quality of the animations lives of two faces: several tricks are made with care, while the rest of the sector appears insufficient. It follows a noticeable lack of fluidity, in which a dribble interrupts the normal flow of movement to give rise to feats that appear almost like a foreign element to the normal course of a game.

It must be said, however, that the real problem of the single player is an AI totally inadequate to the slightest challenge: opponents often leave the goal unguarded, do not get in the way of the shooting line to avoid conceding a goal, and on more than one occasion they have been able to repeatedly miss a shot a few centimeters away from the net. Considering the game alone, Street Power Football is a patchy and, even worse, tedious football experience. But the problems, unfortunately, do not end there.

The challenges to overcome

Continuing along the main mode, the other types of game are also faced: the freestyle performance, characterized by rhythm game mechanics, asks to ring a long string of ballistic feats; in “trick shot”, on the other hand, you are asked to shoot down targets by measuring the strength and effect of the ball, while Panna, focused on individual clashes, allows you to earn points at each tunnel that the opponent undergoes. All show a not very incisive realization, lacking in panache and in which it is enough to have assimilated the basic commands to continue.

To guide us on the journey is Sean Garnier, who merely introduces the area in which to engage in challenges, without any kind of storyline to support it all. Not that it is a defect, since the focus is mainly on the objectives to be achieved: normally one would think only of the victory, but often the conditions necessary to advance concern a certain score to be obtained, as well as the use of effects, powers or tricks of a certain difficulty.

However, it happens that the requests to pass the tests are totally illogical: for example, we were forced to intentionally lose or not complete a challenge, or to have the opponent score a certain number of goals and points. It is very unusual for a game to explicitly ask you to put down the pad and self-inflict penalties as a mandatory condition for advancing a level.

And already this aspect could openly communicate how much the work of SFL is deficient on several fronts.

To make matters worse there is a narrow longevity, given that a handful of hours is enough to be crowned King of Street Soccer and get some aesthetic gadgets for the athletes present: in this regard, the absence of an alter ego to customize considerably decreases the role of the “shop”, from the moment that buying an item of clothing (with in-game currency) for an already available footballer doesn’t ignite the spark of completeness at all.

Once the main mode, already repetitive and unattractive of its own, is finished, the offer of Street Power Football drops dramatically: Individual match modes against AI can be replayed, and some are available online. Moving on to the multiplayer sector, there are some extra types of games, such as elimination, but the absence of a good matchmaking system did not allow us to test them personally.

Concludes the picture an artistic achievement devoid of charisma, with deformed version athletes who clash in arenas almost always not very detailed and use powers made in a coarse and confused way. Instead, the licensed soundtrack is better, featuring the likes of the Black Eyed Peas and Greta Van Fleet.