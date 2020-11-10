Tech NewsApps

Street View tests a driving mode, to upload videos without a 360 camera

By Brian Adam
0
4
Street View tests a driving mode, to upload videos without a 360 camera
Street View Tests A Driving Mode, To Upload Videos Without

Must Read

Apps

Street View tests a driving mode, to upload videos without a 360 camera

Brian Adam - 0
Google captures its own images for Street View, although users can help fill the map even more in two ways: taking a...
Read more
Game Reviews

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, análisis. Una renovación de altura

Brian Adam - 0
Los combates por turnos y el nuevo elenco de protagonistas son dos cambios relevantes y que funcionan. Un juego de altura. En el año 2016...
Read more
Corona Virus

The virus tests the beliefs of the food delivery sector

Brian Adam - 0
Jitse Groen and Matt Maloney were hungry and frustrated. It was 1999 and Groen couldn't find Chinese takeout in his small Dutch...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung to launch Galaxy S21 earlier than usual to take advantage of Huawei’s woes

Abraham - 0
In the last few weeks, we've heard that Samsung will launch the new Galaxy S21 family in January, rather than in February as in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Street View tests a driving mode, to upload videos without a 360 camera

Google captures its own images for Street View, although users can help fill the map even more in two ways: taking a spherical photo by combining many photos or using a 360 camera to upload photos or videos. A third method seems to be in testing: upload videos while driving.

This mode has appeared to some users of the Google Street View application under the name of Driving mode and the main difference with the previous methods is that it would allow uploading videos to the system without a 360 camera and automatically blurring faces and license plates.

Driving mode for Google Street View

A Reddit user tells us about a function in Street View tests, the application spin-off of Google Maps with which you can upload spherical photos and videos that are published on Google Maps. Under the name of Driving Mode, it allows you something like become a Google Street View car, although recording normal and not spherical video.

The idea would be to leave the mobile in the holder and set Street View to record while driving, with the advantage that you do not need a 360 camera, essential until now to upload videos to the platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=0QgJxfMB6Zc

Another peculiarity of this mode is that faces and license plates are automatically blurred, thus saving the user work that would be quite tedious. Of course, according to the Reddit user, the video upload process is still somewhat tedious, creating countless videos that must be uploaded separately.

The Street View app is also getting a face lift with Material Theme redesign, and it is one of the latest Google applications to adapt the new design lines and the account selector. This new design is being tested for some users, separate from the driving mode, which is being tested for other users. The test does not seem very extensive, but if you want to try your luck, a good starting point is to download the APK of the latest version.

Google Street View

Google Street View

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tours and guides

Via | Android Police

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, análisis. Una renovación de altura

Brian Adam - 0
Los combates por turnos y el nuevo elenco de protagonistas son dos cambios relevantes y que funcionan. Un juego de altura. En el año 2016...
Read more
Android

Free Android Apps on Google Play Games

Abraham - 0
One more year, the voting period for the best applications and games for Android in the Google Play Store opens. You can now vote for...
Read more
Android

If you have an old Android phone, millions of websites will stop working in 2021

Abraham - 0
Millions of web pages will stop working for phones with Android 7.1 Nougat or earlier starting in January, although there is a solution. Bad news...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©