Street View tests a driving mode, to upload videos without a 360 camera

Google captures its own images for Street View, although users can help fill the map even more in two ways: taking a spherical photo by combining many photos or using a 360 camera to upload photos or videos. A third method seems to be in testing: upload videos while driving.

This mode has appeared to some users of the Google Street View application under the name of Driving mode and the main difference with the previous methods is that it would allow uploading videos to the system without a 360 camera and automatically blurring faces and license plates.

Driving mode for Google Street View

A Reddit user tells us about a function in Street View tests, the application spin-off of Google Maps with which you can upload spherical photos and videos that are published on Google Maps. Under the name of Driving Mode, it allows you something like become a Google Street View car, although recording normal and not spherical video.

The idea would be to leave the mobile in the holder and set Street View to record while driving, with the advantage that you do not need a 360 camera, essential until now to upload videos to the platform.

Another peculiarity of this mode is that faces and license plates are automatically blurred, thus saving the user work that would be quite tedious. Of course, according to the Reddit user, the video upload process is still somewhat tedious, creating countless videos that must be uploaded separately.

The Street View app is also getting a face lift with Material Theme redesign, and it is one of the latest Google applications to adapt the new design lines and the account selector. This new design is being tested for some users, separate from the driving mode, which is being tested for other users. The test does not seem very extensive, but if you want to try your luck, a good starting point is to download the APK of the latest version.

