Street View will turn your car into a Google “street car”, how?

For some time they became a kind of fairground attraction, when it was a novelty that a car with a 360º camera (or several to achieve the same effect) would walk through the streets of all Spain to create a complete map of streets, roads, towns, cities and villages. They were the so-called street cars, vehicles put there by Google to digitize practically the whole world and make it possible that achievement of carrying in the palm of the hand a tool capable of showing us what any point of the planet to which we want to travel looks like (virtually ).

In that initial phase, Google promoted the proliferation of these cars to get a whole map full of information In detail, but surely, those from Mountain View have realized that this work does not end with a first review of world geography, so that constant shake-ups are needed to leave evidence of the changes they are undergoing, not only the roads, but also those cities that we can search through the Street View app.

What has Google come up with?

The fact is that Google must have thought that, although this task of continuing to digitize the world with its street cars is very good, Why not resort to the always free system of inviting those who use your platform to do so? And said and done. A user has just reported that in his Street View application the possibility of recording his own car journeys is available to upload them to the platform thanks to a new function called “Driving mode”. As you can see in the video that you have just below.

As can be seen, user can place the smartphone on the front of the car and start recording for the app to synchronize what we are capturing with the journey we make. Presumably, later that footage will be analyzed by Google itself to see to what extent it is interested and, if so, add it as one more update within the Android, iOS or Street View web apps.

Now, a question will assail you: do Google really use video recordings that are not 360º or is it necessary to have a camera of these characteristics? Those who have had access to the new feature claim that does not require that we have one of these devices, For this reason, theories have begun to proliferate about the development of some technology that would allow those of Mountain View to transform that 2D vision into another 360º. At the moment, it does not seem to be available to all users, so we have to keep waiting.