Streets of Kamurocho Review: 16 Bit Yakuza

Time passes for everyone, even for video games. Despite being a relatively young medium, in recent weeks there have been several brands that have celebrated important anniversaries: just think of Mario’s 35 years, celebrated with a collection of great historical value (recovered the review of Super Mario 3D All-Stars), a battle royale reinterpretation of the first Super Mario Bros and an augmented reality edition of Mario Kart.

For a strange twist of fate, which seems to re-propose in a celebratory sauce the famous “War of the Bits” that deeply marked the market in the early 90s, these days it is SEGA that blows out sixty candles. For the occasion, the company is offering promotions and gifts to its community, and among the gifts we find a decidedly curious gem: a crossover between Streets of Rage 2 and Yakuza, which takes the name of “Streets of Kamurocho“Without thinking for a second, we jumped on Steam to unleash the fury of the Dragon of Dojima.

Past and future

Before going into the merits of what Streets of Kamurocho offers, given the occasion it is good to remember the two universes united in this peculiar crossover. Streets of Rage 2, the second chapter of a successful trilogy of scrolling beat’em ups, is still considered one of today such milestones. The worthy heir of Capcom’s Final Fight, and killer application of the Sega Mega Drive together with Sonic, represented the highest point reached by the series which, in Japan, is known as Bare Knuckle.

The reasons behind its success are different: first of all the extreme variety of enemies (over thirty considering also the bosses) and a gameplay in which each of the four heroes was well characterized by the moves at its disposal. Impossible to think of the time when scrolling fighting games were a staple of arcade and home console line-ups without considering the importance of Streets of Rage 2.

Recently the series has been brought back to life, twenty-six years after the “farewell”, with an excellent fourth chapter by Dotemu and Lizardcube (take the opportunity to recover the review of Streets of Rage 4). It is, therefore, one of the brightest headlights in SEGA’s past, penalized – like the reference genre – by the transition to 3D engines and the most modern playful paradigms.

Yakuza, on the contrary, it is one of the cornerstones of today’s SEGA, that is, with the company’s exit from the hardware market. We are talking about a franchise that is successfully riding entire generations, the flagship of the Japanese company thanks to the happy intuitions of Toshiro Nagoshi. Kazuma Kiryu’s hard path to redemption is not to be missed, and if initially the triumph of the franchise was mainly recorded in the Rising Sun, over time the whole world has recognized the qualities of Nagoshi’s work (it is worth recovering our recent proof of Yakuza : Like A Dragon).

With a new creative cycle to be defined, also ruled by the change of protagonist, the universe of Ryu ga Gotoku is far from being concluded. Streets of Kamurocho is therefore a marriage between past and future, the best meeting that could be born to celebrate 60 years of history.

“What is it? A crossover episode?”

With the death of the third president of Clan Tojo, the streets of Kamurocho are now a concentration of brutal violence: criminals roam the neighborhood without any fear and brutal acts are consumed everywhere. It is up to Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima to put an end to this uninterrupted series of brutality, obviously dispensing at every intersection the only lesson that these leftovers can understand. With this short opening, which he reinterprets in ultra simplified version of the plot of the first Yakuza (accompanied by a tribute to the Street of Rage 2 soundtrack), all that remains is to choose your favorite and join the fray.

At first glance, you immediately understand the work done by the developers. On balance, Streets of Kamurocho is comparable in all respects to one “mod” of Streets of Rage 2: for example the level design and the HUD are the same as the title published on Mega Drive, while the models and backgrounds have been modified to recreate the imagery of Yakuza in 16-bit sauce. Wood Oak City therefore leaves room for Kamurocho, with its shop windows and shops; even the healing items have been replaced by the famous supplements that the Dragon of Dojima uses in his adventure. Little gems that undoubtedly tear a smile, in the context of a pleasant tribute in bits to the history of SEGA.

Moving on to the playful level, even in this case it is the gameplay of the second Streets of Rage is perfectly recognizable in its entirety: the patterns of the “thugs” of the title published in the 90s are inherited by members of the Japanese underworld who remember the opponents faced by Kiryu, and even the protagonists themselves use the same techniques as the characters of Street of Rage 2. In in reality, both Kazuma and Goro use Axel’s attacks (the same for a third secret fighter that we prefer not to reveal to you). There are some minor differences in range and attack speed, but nothing capable of prolonging the longevity of the title.

This is because Streets of Kamurocho reveals its true nature after a few minutes: once the boss at the end of the level is defeated, in fact, you will return to the starting point. The adventure does not actually continue, and only allows you to accumulate high scores to show off in one world leaderboard continuously updated (and divided into single player and co-op). If the “first catwalk” is easy to manage, with each new round the amount of enemies increases, as well as their vital energy.

In short, it is a real one survival mode with a blatantly arcade flavor, in the sign of a tribute to the video game that was. Unless you are inclined to strive for a spot on the global leaderboards, you will have no other incentive to spend any additional time on this crossover. Before letting an understandable bit of disappointment grow, it is good to remember the raison d’etre of Streets of Kamurocho: to represent a small free gift for users, designed to welcome old and new fans (similarly to the arrival of Golden Axed and Endless Zone).