Strøm City W, the stylish electric bike that you will want to take everywhere

In recent months we have seen a good number of electric bicycles parade through these pages that, in most cases, are put on sale thanks to crowdfunding initiatives that usually end in the best possible way: that is, with all the economic objectives achieved. This is the case of this Strøm City W, which already had its moment last June starting its journey in Indiegogo and now it is back to the load to place new units.

Strøm City W. Strøm Bikes

It is a return that offers users who missed the first crowdfunding period to get one of these Strøm City W that will reach their buyers in the month of January 2021, so We are practically talking about a purchase like the one we can make in an online store: it is asking for it, paying and in just five weeks it will arrive at our house.

Strøm City W. Strøm Bikes

Style and tuned power

If this Strøm City W stands out for something, it is for its design, which oozes style on all four sides and reminds us of those mythical models that appear in the movies of the evergreen Tuscany: large wheels, a very comfortable saddle, accessories to carry baskets in which to transport bread and even those typical flowers that we collect in the field. Of course, its manufacturer prefers that we take it around the city to get closer to any place that is within its range of autonomy.

Strøm City W. Strøm Bikes

As has happened with other electric bicycles that we bring you here, there will be two different models depending on the market they are targeting. In the case of Europe (and therefore Spain) this Strøm City W will land with a 250W motor (compared to 350 in the US) and will be able to reach a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. In addition, it includes a battery that we can extract, 10.4 Ah. and manufactured by LG, to facilitate the charging process, which lasts between three and four hours. In total, the battery is capable of giving the bicycle a range of 60 kilometers.

Strøm City W. Strøm Bikes

The motor is a small device installed on the discs, which powers the bike and that according to the manufacturer is very quiet. It also installs a small screen to see speed data and battery charge levels, as well as three speed regimes and five different modes of pedaling aids, as well as rear and front lights to let us know the rest of the traffic by the nights. Its price is 979 euros.

