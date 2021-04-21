Strum, a dashboard and voice conversations to replace video calls

- Advertisement -

After a little over a year of being more than frequent users of video calls, other alternatives began to appear. While they have been an excellent tool, opportunities for improvement have also been found in many areas. In that sense, we want to present you one of those new options that have begun to emerge, based on voice conversations and a sharing board.

Its name is Strum and its purpose is to improve the productivity of remote team meetings.

Voice conversations and a dashboard instead of video calls

There is no doubt that video conferencing has been a great option to maintain the continuity of communications in all areas. However, its prolonged use has caused many things to get out of control, such as having meetings that last hours. Likewise, it is no secret that many people tend to get bored in the middle of the meeting, to the point that there are solutions to fake failures. In that sense, Strum seeks to make this process lighter and therefore reduces communication to voice conversations and a board to share the content that is necessary.

This solution also stands out for being scalable, that is, if new people join your team, you can add them to the sessions without problems. To start meeting through Strum, you will have to go through the registration process.

Accessing these voice conversations and the file sharing dashboard is similar to other such solutions. In this way, you will have to create a room and share the link with the other members so that they enter. Once inside, they can start talking, add all kinds of documents, make notes on the board and even send messages.

In this way, Strum seeks to eliminate the burden of video meetings by reducing them to voice conversations, along with a board to hang up our ideas or files.

To prove it, follow this link.

.