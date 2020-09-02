A number of primary school children in west Dublin have been sent home after one of them was diagnosed with Covid-19 disease.

The story was given yesterday evening to the parents of other children who had a tear with the sick child.

The school made the decision to inform these parents in accordance with the advice of the Health Service Executive.

In a letter sent to all parents of the school, the principal said that people who had not been contacted by the Health Service Executive about the situation should still send their children to the school.

Yesterday, children were sent home to another school in Dublin because of the Covid-19 case.