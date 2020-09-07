Students in Connemara who received Leaving Certificate results say that today was a relief for them after the uncertainty of recent months.

Students who spoke to RTÉ News were very pleased with the results they received, some of which were higher than expected.

The trio Clíona, Niamh and Róisín Ní Dhúgáin who attended Coláiste Cholmcille in Indreabhán, Co. Galway are hoping to do a childcare course at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

They say they were quite nervous but it is a great relief now that they have got good results.

Students had difficulties other than Covid 19 during the crisis.

Meabh Ní Chadhain from Cill Chiaráin

Meabh Ní Chadhain from Cill Chiaráin in Connemara said that she often had problems with the internet connection while trying to hide at home but she is still happy with the results she got and hopes to do a science course at University. Limerick.

Matthew Talbot, Corrib College

Matthew Talbot of Galway City is thrilled with his results with 601 points.

Íde Ní Chonaire and Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta, Pearse College

Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta from Whitesands in County Galway will be hoping for a place on a new Law course at NUI Galway.

Íde Ní Chonaire from Rosmuc is hoping to do a primary teaching degree in Limerick.