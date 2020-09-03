Latest news

Students sent home from two schools in one town in Kerry due to Covid-19

By Brian Adam
Students sent home from two schools in one town in Kerry due to Covid-19
A case of Covid-19 was discovered among the pupils from primary and post-primary schools in the same town.

Students have been sent home from two schools in the same town in Kerry and Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.
It is a primary and post-primary school and it is understood that both schools are in the same home although they are not on the same campus.

Two classes were sent home from primary school today with a number of confirmed cases of the crown virus.

One class sent home from post – primary school. The school found out this morning that one pupil had tested positive for the coronavirus test in that school and sought advice from the Health Service Executive.

All the students in the class were sent home with the person with Covid-10 sent home.

Already, two primary schools in Dublin have sent pupils home because of positive results received by pupils in the school. Whole class sent home in one case and children who had close contact with the pupil with Covid-19 were sent home in the other school.

A number of schools in Northern Ireland have also sent classes home due to a student contracting the coronary virus.

According to HSE guidelines, a whole class does not need to isolate themselves or stay away from people if one person in the class has Covid-19. Only people who have had direct contact with that person need to stay away from people for two weeks and contact their GP to seek a coronary virus test.

