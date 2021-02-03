Studying oil in a pan explains CPU overheating

- Advertisement -

If you cook regularly, you will certainly have had to deal with an extremely annoying phenomenon: food sticking to the pan. Non-stick pans come to our aid … almost always.

It happens sometimes that the food sticks anyway, despite being used non-stick pans, with the bottom covered with Teflon or ceramic particles. This can happen regardless of whether we use or not oil (perhaps the oldest in Italy), butter or lard to cook our dishes.

A group of researchers from the Czech Academy of Sciences published an article in the journal Physics of Fluids, which discusses the properties of oil on a flat surface, like a frying pan. Experiments have been carried out with different types of pans to measure how quickly dry spots are created in the center of the pan.

There breakage of the oil film it is due to the convection of heat, the same effect that makes boiling water for pasta extremely turbulent. If you want to know more, here we tell you about the turbulence in Space, inside the nebulae. Normally, the surface tension of a liquid (which tells us how cohesive the particles are on its surface) decreases as its temperature rises. Consequently, a difference in surface tension is created between the liquid in the center of the pan and the liquid at its edges. For this reason a movement of the oil is created towards the periphery of the pan, in a phenomenon called thermocapillary convection.

Finally, the researchers suggest some practical solutions to avoid having these kinds of problems, which happen especially, in my experience, when making crêpes or scrambled eggs:

Increase the thickness of the oil used;

Lower the heat to decrease the temperature difference between the center and the edges of the pan;

Use pans with a thick base;

Completely cover the surface of the pan with the oil;

If possible, mix the food you are cooking regularly.

In addition to the kitchen, this type of phenomenon also occurs inside the columns used for the distillation of liquids and in some electronic components. When you watch a video on how apply thermal paste on your processor, without too many explanations you are told not to put too much, nor too little. The thermal paste has the same role as the oil in the pan: if you put too little of it, the breaking of the patina of the liquid results in the overheating of electronic components. If you overdo it, you’ll find yourself cleaning your motherboard … or your kitchen.