Submit your application for a job in 2021

The past year 2020 has been especially complicated in many aspects. In addition to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, other important factors such as the economy or the labor market have been severely hit.

Although the beginning of 2021 is following the same trend, the vaccination campaigns that have already started in most countries (including Spain), and the adaptation of many companies to the current situation, pose a more hopeful horizon for the thousands of people who are looking for employment right now.

If you want send your resume to a job offer In 2021, either because you are unemployed or because you want to change companies, in this article we are going to give you all the keys so that you can achieve your goal. Do not miss it!

The best companies to get a job in 2021

The first thing you should be clear about is that in these times of pandemic not all companies or professional sectors need staff and that it is more likely that many of them are not hiring new employees.

It is a reality that, although sectors such as health, food or transport are booming and constantly need new workers, others such as hospitality or tourism are very unemployed and lack job offers.

Therefore, it is essential that you know which companies are hiring to know who it is best for you to send your CV.

The recent biannual barometer on employment in Spain carried out by the consulting firm Advice Strategic establishes that these will be the companies that will contribute the most to the creation of jobs in 2021:

-Save more

-To field

-Santander Bank

-CaixaBank

-Carrefour

-Cellenex

-Danone

-Day

-The English Court

-Eroski

-La Caixa Foundation

-Inditex

-Mercadona

-Microsoft

-Lidl

-Paschal

So once you have selected those companies or sectors that generate the most employment in Spain, you will be able to optimize your job search and you will not waste time presenting your application to companies that do not need workers.

Recommendation: Online CV creator OnlineCV has articles dedicated to the majority of large companies present in Spain and has all kinds of tips and steps to submit an application to these companies.

Adapt your CV and your cover letter to each position

Another of the fundamental aspects to take into account before submitting your application is that both your resume and your cover letter are personalized.

You have to know that if you send the same CV to each position you apply for, you will run the risk that your application seems impersonal. If the recipient of your resume believes that it is a generic document or that you lack real interest, they will reject your application.

To avoid this happening to you, the ideal is that you write a good cover letter in which you state the reasons for your job application, as well as why you want to be part of the company and the specific skills or functions that you have and of which It can benefit the company if it hires you.

In addition, the advantage of sending your cover letter along with a CV is that not all candidates do it, so you will earn points for the person in charge of evaluating your job application.

Likewise, it is advisable that you make some changes to your CV depending on the position or the company to which you are going to present your application.

To do this, the easiest thing is to adapt the paragraph of your resume where you explain your professional objective or, to give more importance to some experiences or others depending on your needs or the requirements of the vacancy offered.

How to send your curriculum vitae to a company

Although handing over the curriculum in hand was one of the best options 10 years ago, right now it is something that almost no company accepts, especially now in times of coronavirus.

Therefore, the two most frequent ways of submitting an application are by email or online. We explain them below.

Send the CV by email

Undoubtedly, submitting an application for a vacancy offered by a company via email is one of the most frequent options.

For this reason, many companies have specific emails where candidates can send their resumes and cover letters.

This method of submitting an application by email allows the job seeker to attach a small presentation text (professional profile) that catches the recruiter’s attention and leaves him wanting to rush to read his CV.

The recommended structure for submitting an application by email is this:

1. Include a subject in the email so that the recruiter is clear about what you want.

2. Add a short presentation of the application.

3. Highlight skills and show interest in the company.

4. Make clear your willingness as a candidate to have a job interview.

5. End with a formal goodbye.

6. Attach the CV and, whenever possible, the cover letter.

Send the CV online

Some companies, instead of having a specific email account to receive applications, have their own job portals or those of third parties (Infojobs, LinkedIn, Indeed) where they publish their job offers.

If you have to send your CV this way, you will only have to follow the steps that appear, since these will vary depending on the company or platform.

For example, sending your CV on LinkedIn is quite simple, since many companies only ask you to share your profile on the platform and to attach your curriculum vitae and, optionally, your cover letter.

However, other job offers on this type of portals and platforms, in addition to requiring an updated CV, may request that candidates answer some questions related to their professional history, their studies, their skills, etc.

Track your application

Well, when you have finally sent your resume to a company, you will have to do more than wait to hear from the company: follow your application.

One of the tips to keep in mind if you have sent several job applications is that you have an online notebook or document where you can add important data such as: the date you submitted your application, the resume you sent, if you have received a response , etc.

In this way, you will be able to contact the company or the person to whom you sent your application again in case you have not received a response.

On the other hand, if you have already had a job interview, the ideal is that you send a thank you letter or an email stating that it was a pleasure to talk to them and that you greatly value the opportunity to have a first contact.

Take advantage of this thank you letter to reiterate, in a subtle way, why you want to work for the company and try to provide any contact information in case they need to comment on something else. In this way, your interest in the position will be clear.

Now that you know all the keys to submitting your application and finding a job in times of coronavirus, it is time to get going and do your best. Good luck!

